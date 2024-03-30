Karla Tarazona, the well-known host of 'Préndete', surprised many by sharing details about her marriage with Rafael Fernandez, nicknamed the 'King of Eggs'. During an interview on the YouTube channel of Edson Dávila, better known as 'Giselo', his statements provoked a wide range of reactions and comments among the public.

Did Karla Tarazona consider it a mistake to marry Rafael Fernández?

During the conversation, Tarazona did not hesitate to admit that his decision to marry Fernandez after only four months of relationship it was a mistake. “I got crazy, I got married and I screwed up”, were his exact words. Although he recognizes that it is not acceptable to regret his decisions, in this case, he considers that he was hasty. “I don't usually regret my decisions, I get quite upset when I choose something good or something bad, but I think the mistake I wouldn't make again is getting married so quickly.”he emphasized.

Does Karla Tarazona want to get married again?

Despite the challenges experienced in her marriage with Fernandez, the host of the entertainment program, remains hopeful of finding love once again. Although she chooses to be more careful and take her time before embarking on a new relationship, Tarazona She emphasized that she is not closed to the idea of ​​marrying again in the future.

Why did Karla Tarazona and her husband separate?

About, through Lizbeth Cueva's YouTube channelthe ex-partner of Christian Dominguez He revealed that, when he is with a partner, he is one of the people who motivates and that he often sacrifices his own work to see that the other person succeeds. “I am understanding, although on TV I am apparently jealous and toxic. After my relationship with Christian, I understood that the person who wants to be unfaithful to you will do it far or near. “I'm not invasive”accurate.

Later, when talking about her marriage to Fernández, Tarazona expressed her discomfort with the distance and lack of communication in the relationship: “It bothers me to be with someone who I have to see once every four months. Not because I distrust, but because I feel that a relationship is a day-to-day affair, I don't believe in long-distance relationships, it's more complicated.”

For its part, Fernandez He confessed during an interview with Magaly Medina that their love faded and that the lack of privacy, due to Karla's assistant who lived with them, also contributed to the deterioration of the relationship.

How was the love story between Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández born?

The love story between Tarazona and Fernandez It was during the pandemic 2020. To the surprise of many, In September of that same year, The presenter was already wearing an engagement ring and had become engaged to the businessman. The relationship attracted the attention of the press and her followers.

How many partners has Karla Tarazona had?

With three marriages under his belt, including Leonard León and Christian Domínguez, The driver has experienced different stages of her life.