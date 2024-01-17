What happened? Karla Tarazona He left his viewers intrigued after not appearing in the hosting of 'Préndete' this Wednesday, January 17. From the dressing rooms, a reporter came looking for Karla, as it became known that she was still in the channel's facilities. She was at Panamericana's legal office, where she showed a serious countenance. When asked about her absence, the presenter showed on the front page the dismissal letter that she had received.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona trolls Christian Domínguez and reveals her son's musical talent: “He does sing”

What did Karla Tarazona say after receiving a dismissal letter from Panamericana Televisión?

Karla pointed out that that letter was a lack of respect for his career, since he had just renewed his contract with Panamericana for 2024. He specified that he will seek to speak with the channel's representatives in order to reverse the situation.

“I just called my lawyer, he is appearing at the channel. It is assumed that I signed a contract with Panamericana Televisión, not with Andrés Hurtado. So I hope that Dr. Claudia will open the door to her office for me and we can talk,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona speaks out about the alleged romance with her 'Préndete' partner: what did she say?

Why did Karla Tarazona blame Andrés Hurtado?

In the previous broadcast (Tuesday, January 16), Andrés Hurtado attended with his daughters Génesis and Josetty and the famous designer Jacob Meier. However, Hurtado was bothered by the fact that he traveled so far to drink a chilcano made with Peruvian pisco. In 'Everything leaks', Samu specified that they could fire Karla Tarazona from Panamericana Televisión.

“Are they watching you? Is it true that they are watching the contracts?” Samu asked. “Are you serious about what you're telling me? I think Mr. (Andrés Hurtado) forgets that I have three children.”he sentenced.

#Karla #Tarazona #39receives #dismissal #letter39 #blames #Andrés #Hurtado #lack #respect