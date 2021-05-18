Last December 18, Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández joined their lives legally, in a civil ceremony in La Molina. Since then, the couple has not stopped expressing their feelings on social networks.

However, and taking advantage of the fact that the driver turns 38 on May 18, she was surprised on the D ‘program tomorrow by the businessman with a religious marriage proposal.

“I have a surprise for the love of my life. We are going on vacation and we are also going to see the topic so that we can get married with the blessing of God. We have a missing blessing, ”he said. Rafael Fernandez live.

Karla Tarazona could not hide her expressions of astonishment and joy, and even asked her husband, with whom she has been married for five months, if the proposal was real.

“He (Rafael) came into my life in a very special moment, how beautiful and good it feels to have such a healthy love, in addition, that he gives me so much tranquility, peace and above all that he strives to see me always smile”, he commented very excited Tarazona.

“At this point in my life and in the relationship it is not a foreign issue (having a child), we would like to enlarge the family and above all for it to be a little woman, so that it may be the next ‘Miss Peru'” Karla Tarazona.

On the idea of ​​starting a family, the businessman reaffirmed the words of his wife and pointed out “that it is what God wants, that it arrives healthy, the baby will come to light our home.”

