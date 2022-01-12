New opportunities. Karla Tarazona appeared in the premiere of the new season of the morning show D’Mañana, a program that is under the leadership of Kurt Villavicencio and Adriana Quevedo. The producers of the Arequipa avenue channel surprised their followers by announcing the actress as the new presenter of the morning show.

The former member of Women in command was excited about this new opportunity after a well-deserved vacation with her husband and family. The also model pointed out that this 2022 starts in a good way.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona and her message to Rafael Fernández: “Able to love the hen and her chicks”

Karla Tarazona grateful for this new opportunity

“I am super happy, I start this year on the right foot. I have always said that when you do well, things go well and what is for you, wherever you are, will always come to you and I am happy, “he told La República.

Karla Tarazona happy to work with ‘Metiche’ and Adriana Quevedo

Karla Tarazona He also expressed his happiness for sharing the program with Kurt Villavicencio and Adriana Quevedo again. The driver recalled her youthful days, when she modeled and worked alongside her now driving partner.

“I have shared the screen with my dear ‘Metiche’ for many years, since 2012 and now we meet again after a long time. Adriana well, as I already told you, we have known each other since the 15 years that we have worked and modeled together and the truth is that I am happy to work with people who are like your family, who know them a lot and who are always there to support you ”, she added .

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez thanks Rafael and Karla for traveling with their son: “They are also his family”

Karla Tarazona wants to be a mom again

Speaking to La República, Karla Tarazona reaffirmed her desire to enlarge the family and have a little wife.

“The issue is that, if the girl comes to our lives, I lose my throne, then the idea is that I still do not lose the throne for another year, over there. But if the girl is in the plans, yes, “said the panelist.