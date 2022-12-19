The legal conflict between Karla Tarazona Y Leonard Leon It does not finish; however, for the moment, the waters are calm or at least that is what it seems. After a series of lawsuits between the two characters, most of them won by the host of “D ‘mañana”, Karla has reiterated that she has no intention of the cumbiambero not visiting her children. Of course, she asks that her ex-partner comply with the payment of her alimony for the benefit of her descendants.

Reviewing his legal situation, it was the cumbia singer who initially sued Christian Domínguez’s ex-partner for alimony. This judicial process resulted in Tarazona’s favor. Once again, not happy with the result, Leonard León appealed again because he did not want to make a disbursement of a pension greater than 250 nuevos soles per child.

Karla Tarazona did not ignore it and appealed in second instance. As a result of this scenario, the musician again filed a defamation complaint, from which the former model was acquitted. By November of this year, the Panamericana driver reminded Leonard León, urging him to pay his debt of 50,000 soles for alimony.

“He has to continue passing what the conciliation says, he cannot spend less or what he can give. Currently, he has a debt of 50,000 soles, but everything will be done legally and with a piece of paper in hand . I have always said that time gives the best answers”, declared Karla Tarazona to a local media.

Karla Tarazona tells of her legal situation with Leonard León. Photo: composition LR/María Pía Ponce/URPI-LR/Instagram/Leonard León

How much money does Leonard León owe Karla Tarazona?

His statements were supported weeks later by his legal defense, Daniel Leyva, who reminded Leonard León that the debt had been increasing because he had not paid it off on time, as indicated by law.

“The man has a debt of 80,000 soles until March, the judge notified him in July and he had to present the defenses (present the vouchers) to see if he was up to date with the deposits. It happens that she did not make any defense and everything is happening to an accounting expert, ”Karla Tarazona’s lawyer said at the beginning of October 2022.

Karla Tarazona and Leonard León confronted by their children. Photo: Composition by Gerson Cardoso/LR

He also indicated that the singer would be notified of the amount of his total debt. “ The amount of the 80,000 is until the month of March, the remaining months are yet to be counted, the debt is between 100,000 to 110,000 soles ”, he added.

What will happen if Leonard León does not pay Karla Tarazona?

If Karla Tarazona does not pay the total alimony debt for her descendants, the interpreter of “My sweet little princess” could be accused of the crime of omission of family assistance, which can be punished with a sentence in the jail.

“In the course of a month you will be notified of the amount you finally owe, you will have three days to pay and, If you do not pay, everything will go to the Prosecutor’s Office and they will prosecute you for the crime of omission of family assistance, which has jail ”, commented the lawyer at another time.

Leonard León will be able to see his children with Karla Tarazona, according to the Judiciary. Photo: LR composition/ capture by Willax TV/ @leonardleón/Instagram

Leonard León celebrates visits to his children with Karla Tarazona

The judiciary appeared in favor of Leonard Leon so that the cumbiambero can see his children and get them released from Karla Tarazona’s property. In view of this event, the musician did not hesitate to celebrate this legal victory through his social networks.

“Things are falling into place. I will only be waiting to be able to speak, since for a long time various adjectives have been put up with my personbut no one knows the infighting and for sure,” he wrote in an Instagram status.

Karla Tarazona warns Leonard León

The host of “B’morning”She was disconcerted by the celebration that Leonard León made because the Judiciary ordered that he can visit his children, since she indicated that she never deprived him of seeing his descendants.

Finally, Karla decided to send her ex-partner a warning reminding him that he must pay off his alimony debt. “And yes, there is one thing that is right, the times are perfect, things are going to line up because accrued soon you will have to liquidate and you will have to pay”, he narrowed.

When did Leonard León and Karla Tarazona get married?

At the beginning of the new century, Karla Tarazona was just making a name for herself in the world of entertainment, and in 2008 her name came to the fore when her commitment to Leonard León was confirmed, who at that time was popular in Peruvian cumbia. Their relationship seemed to be going well, even two years later they welcomed her first child, Stephano, and in 2012 the second arrived.

However, five months after her second pregnancy, the TV host announced her separation from the musician, after he starred in a drunken scandal inside his car. “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, there are many other things,” she said at the time. She also mentioned a physical assault.

Karla Tarazona does not give importance to the criticism of Leonard León. Photo: composition / The Republic / Instagram

Five months pregnant with her second child, Karla Tarazona announced the end of her marriage to Leonard León, this after the artist starred in a scandal by falling asleep, drunk, on board his car. “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, there are many other things,” Tarazona said on that occasion. “When I was pregnant with Alesandro, my second baby, there was an incident where he kicked me,” she told the now-defunct “Hello everyone” program.

Karla Tarazona and Leonard León starred in a reality show on the Magaly Medina program

Karla Tarazona and Leonard León were one of the most controversial couples in the local show business, for this reason Magaly Medina “signed” them to propose that they create a reality show of their day-to-day life in their marriage. In this space, the public was able to learn more about everything that the host lived next to the cumbiambero. The cameras filmed her constant discussions outside parties and how they brought up their children.

This is the question of “EVDLV” that earned Karla Tarazona 25,000 soles

In 2019, the host Karla Tarazona He participated in the controversial program “El valor de la verdad”, where he revealed passages from his relationships with Leonard León and Christian Domínguez. After answering 21 questions, the presenter of “D’ mañana” was able to win the top prize of 25,000 soles.

The last question she had to answer mentioned whether she had found an intimate item of Isabel Acebedo in the backpack of the leader of the Great International Orchestra, to which her ex-partner assured that it was true and said statement turned out to be, according to the polygraph, true .