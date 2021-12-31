Karla Tarazona and her husband Rafael Fernández provided help to children with HIV from the “Un día de esperanza” Association, to whom they brought food and other donations. For this reason, the leader of said ORG thanked him with some emotional words for the great gesture he has had.

Through her social networks, the TV host shared the video in which said Association dedicates a message to her for the help she has given them for some years.

“I want to thank Karla Tarazona and her husband for the donations they have sent us, the proteins for the children in perfect condition … Karla has been helping us for several years ”, You can hear the leader of the ORG.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona and Thais Casalino impressed with Magaly’s age: “When there is money”

“These protein products have been very beneficial for our children, in terms of muscle mass, they have helped them gain weight, and they are taking them every day. Karla, thank you very much and blessings for you and your family, from the home A day of hope, “he concluded.

Likewise, Karla Tarazona also responded to the emotional words: “Thank you for your beautiful messages … Thank you to all who write to me … I will always be there for you.”

Karla Tarazona proud after sponsoring a community civil wedding: “200 couples said yes”

Karla Tarazona accompanied hundreds of couples in a community civil wedding that took place last Tuesday, December 28. The television host shared images of what the mass ceremony was and was more than proud to have participated in said municipal event. “More than 200 couples said yes,” she wrote on social networks next to the images that show her taking photos with the newlyweds.

Karla Tarazona expressed her emotion at witnessing the love in hundreds of couples who were married before the New Year. Photo: Instagram composition

Karla Tarazona and her husband delivered gifts in a Callao neighborhood

On December 27, followers of the Instarándula portal sent images showing Karla Tarazona and her husband, businessman Rafael Fernández, handing out gifts in one of the spiciest neighborhoods in Callao, La Siberia.