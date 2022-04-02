Karla Tarazona He finished the program “D’mañana” on Friday, April 1, watching a video where a detailed comparison was made of the event that his ex-partner Christian Domínguez organized for their son with the party he threw for his last descendant.

From what can be seen in the images, Valentino’s meeting was much more modest and, instead of having the participation of orchestras, he was surprised by the singer dressed as his favorite character: Spiderman. Likewise, they did not hesitate to focus on the artist’s new partner, Pamela Franco, who did not look very animated and was not wearing a dress, but a jean with a thematic polo shirt.

At the end of this report, the cameras focused on the drivers of “D’mañana” and you could see the radio host Karla Tarazona with a face of discomfort and seriousness that had not been seen before, because she is usually very natural. in front of camera Will she have bothered him or bothered her? We will not know for sure, but at least you are sure that the differences between each family are obvious.

Karla Tarazona affirms that she has no problems with Pamela Franco

The influencer Karla Tarazona rules out any possibility of having had an altercation with the singer Pamela Franco, current partner of the father of her son Christian Domínguez.

In this way, he explained: “I have always had and have to this day a good impression of her, due to my son’s comments (…). If she treats my son well like my other children, which they have told me, imagine also with the little one who is Valentino’s little sister. Also, the children are not to blame. Me and her have not had any problems at all.

Karla Tarazona ran out of gas live

The driver Karla Tarazona had a funny incident in the middle of the “D’mañana” program, last Wednesday, March 30, along with her co-worker Adriana Quevedo, because she could not turn on the kitchen due to technical problems.

The incident happened when the guest Andrea San Martín tried to cook, but could not turn on the kitchen. The television presenters joked about what happened to turn it into a funny anecdote.

Why didn’t Christian come to his son’s birthday?

On March 26, Karla Tarazona held a big Spider-Man-themed party for her 6-year-old son, who is the result of her relationship with Christian Domínguez. However, the absence of the cumbiambero caught the attention of many cybernauts. For this reason, the TV host told why the child’s father did not attend the meeting. “I am going to play it here and let it stay here. You have to understand that my son comes from a home with separated parents and we can spend dates together, as there are dates that we can’t, and each one can do what he wants to do at home. In my case, every year I prepare parties for him, what’s more, last year Christian was there, but this year he agreed that a party would be held in their respective houses”, he expressed in “D’mañana”.