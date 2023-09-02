Magaly Medina He presented, in the broadcast of his program on August 31, the statements of Ítalo, the man who accused Rafael Fernández of having given him orders to follow the presenter of ‘Préndete’. Given this, the indignation of the users was present, as was Magaly Medina herself. Thus, the popular “Urraca” confessed to viewers that she had a meeting with her colleague from Pan American Televisionbetween the months of November and December 2022. In that meeting, Karla had confessed that she realized the existence of hidden microphones in her home during her marriage to Rafael Fernández.

“Karla Tarazona met with me, accompanied by her personal assistant, my producer and I at my house. She cried the entire time we talked. She told me: ‘Let me keep it, I’m going to keep it and at some point I’ll give you an interview and we’ll talk.’ She said that she had discovered bugs in her house, in key places, and confronted her husband about those bugs. (…) I have the audacity to tell it because it is very serious ”, Medina recounted.

