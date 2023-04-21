He said it all. The host of “Préndete” Karla Tarazona gave exclusive details to the Magaly Medina program, “Magaly TV: la firme”, regarding the legal situation she has with the father of her children, Leonard León. The singer’s debt amounts to 70,000 soles, only alimony for their children. On the other hand, Magaly questioned Leonard’s attitude and response to the lack of support and presence for the two children he shares in common with Tarazona.

Karla Tarazona’s statements

In an interview with “Magaly TV: the firm”, Karla Tarazona indicated that Leonard León is registered in the Redam (Registry of Parent Debtors Alimony) and who currently has an impediment to leave the country. That is why he will sue the father of his two children in common for the crime of omission of family presence.

At another time, Karla also declared that she works hard for her children, and that she considers that Leonard León does not do the same. “We have requested that the case go to criminal proceedings. My children are not a game”said.

The words of Leonard Leon

Through a video, the cumbia singer stressed that he does not agree with the impediment to leaving the country that the court determined against him. Besides, specified that mothers should not expect fathers to provide a pension so that they can get ahead.

These statements caused outrage in Magaly Medina, who highlighted Christian Domínguez for having worked hard during the pandemic to keep the son together with Karla Tarazona. “He is kicking now, but he hasn’t started to work hard. There we can highlight Christian Domínguez, he even started selling tuna, something that Leonard León did not do ”, stated.

