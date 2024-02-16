Karla Tarazona is once again in the middle of controversy after filing a complaint against her ex-husband Rafael Fernández for harassment and psychological abuse. The program 'Amor y fuego' approached the television host, who gave details of the investigation that opened her National Prosecutor's Office to his ex-partner. It should be noted that the popular 'King of Eggs' spoke out regarding this new legal process that he will have to face. Below, we tell you what happened to both of them.

Why did Karla Tarazona denounce her ex-husband Rafael Fernández?

In September 2023, a former worker of Rafael Fernandez, by name Ítalo Semorile accused the businessman of hiring him to follow Karla Tarazona with the aim of discrediting her.

This young man showed some WhatsApp chats for the 'Magaly TV, la firma' cameras in which it is read that Rafael Fernández asked him who Tarazona was with and gave him orders to write down the movements that the host made during the day.

“The best thing is that we already know that (Karla) returned to her adventures, we just have to capture the exact moment,” he wrote. Fernandez to Semorile. It should be noted that this businessman asked his former employee to spy on Tarazona in December 2022, that is, four months after both announced their separation.

When Karla He found out about this fact, this is how he reacted: “I was totally surprised, I'm still in shock, it wasn't something I expected. For that season, when that supposed follow-up, adjustment was made, I already had the paper signed for my divorce.”

Apparently, Tarazona She did not sit idly by and decided to file a complaint against her ex-husband, which did not proceed until 2024.

“I want him to walk away and never come close to me again. “She is carrying out two processes with him: psychological abuse and harassment.”said the driver for the 'Love and Fire' cameras. Along those lines, the driver pointed out that she has evidence to corroborate her complaint.

What did Rafael Fernández say in response to Karla Tarazona's complaint?

“I wouldn't mess with her or anything like that, she wants to continue doing the same thing and keep fighting because, I don't know, I don't think she's a person who sells ratings,” said Rafael Fernandez when a reporter from 'Amor y fuego' asked him about his ex-wife Karla Tarazona's complaint.

“Each one seeks their publicity or gain a place in the television market. “I live from my work, from the things I do… I would also like you to show proof that I put microphones in the house we shared.”added the popular 'King of Eggs'.

Finally, the businessman downplayed this situation and referred to the alleged spy Italo Semorile: “This person, who was the one who spoke and who was the one who invented it, is a person who has 14 complaints.”