He couldn’t believe it! Karla Tarazona was surprised to see the number of messages from her followers, who think that the former model would be pregnant again. That is why the businesswoman decided to respond on her official Instagram account to clear up doubts on more than one occasion.

“I’m not pregnant”, said at first before the first follower who commented on the intriguing subject. Tarazona, who married businessman Rafael Fernández, recently announced that he won a trial against Leonard León, his ex-partner, from Cumbia.

However, when he kept checking his question box on the social network, the media figure was surprised that there were several users who asked him about the possible arrival of a new baby. “Nothing to do. If it were true, I would say it because I never hide my pregnancies ”, was his second answer.

“Oh, it is already worrying me, there are several questions like these if I am pregnant or not, it may be panzona, but pregnant, naca la pirinaca”, he said jokingly for the last time.

Karla Tarazona won a trial against her ex-partner Leonard León

Recently, the multifaceted Karla Tarazona confirmed that she won a new trial filed by the cumbiambero, father of her two oldest children. Leonard sued her for variation of visitation regime; however, the Chorrillos Transitory Family Court declared it unfounded.

Karla Tarazona continues to face the singer Leonard León. Photo: composition / Instagram

According to Tarazona, even so, Leonard still owes 50,000 soles for alimony to the minors. “I do not expect anything from that man and I hope my children do not either, because they will continue to be disappointed all their lives.. I would like a ‘Gato’ Cuba to touch me, to judge me, ”he commented.

Christian Domínguez did not attend his son’s graduation with Karla Tarazona

Despite all the problems that Karla Tarazona and Christian Domínguez had in the past, they now maintain a cordial relationship for the well-being of the son they had together. Even so, last weekend, the youngest celebrated his school graduation and Christian was conspicuous by his absence.

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández at Valentino’s graduation. Photo: Karla Tarazona / Instagram