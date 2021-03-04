Karla Tarazona used her official Instagram account to dedicate an emotional message to her birthday message to her husband Rafael Fernandez. In her publication, the former television host expressed the love and admiration she feels for the businessman, who is dedicated to the sale of egg-based products.

“Happy Birthday my life. May our love grow as the years go by. I wish you a lot of peace and tranquility forever, I wish that your dreams and wishes come true, that God give us life to be together until old people. May I multiply you in abundance for being the man with a big heart and detached from whom I have fallen in love, ”he wrote.

In the same way, the former presenter of Válgame emphasized in her Instagram the great support you have given Rafael Fernandez throughout their entire relationship.

“Thank you for being by my side, for enjoying my crazy things, accompanying me and hugging me when I need it. You deserve much more than what you give. Love you. Happy return to the sun, life companion ”, added Karla Tarazona, who married the businessman on December 18 in La Molina.

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández celebrate their first month of marriage

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández were married for one month on January 18 and celebrated it with romantic messages on social networks.

“And exactly one month ago we decided to write our history together with our children and the world as a witness! Happy first month of marriage, my love, “wrote the presenter on Instagram with an image of both in their marriage.

