Italo Semorile, a former employee of Rafael Fernández, accused him in front of the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ of hiring him to order his ex-wife, Karla Tarazona, to be followed in order to discredit her. To prove his statements, the young man showed some WhatsApp conversations that he had with the businessman, who asks him about all the movements of his ex-partner during the day. After this event, a reporter from the “Urraca” program approached the host of “Préndete” to ask her if she knew about this fact. Upon learning of it, the figure of Panamericana TV was surprised by the actions of the nicknamed “King of the Eggs”.

During the transmission of the latest edition of the program ‘Light on’, this September 1, Tarazona could not help but break down for being involved in this event that relates her to Rafael Fernández, from whom she is already divorced. In this regard, Karla’s driving companions showed her their full support. “She has always told me ‘Calm down, calm down, don’t cry,’ but this time, I tell everyone, let her have her life.” were the words of Kurt Villavicencio.

