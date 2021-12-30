In the edition of this December 29, in Women in command A sequence The Time Machine was presented, where Karla Tarazona, Thais Casalino and Kurt Villavicencio looked at how some celebrities have changed over the years.

During this space of the program, the conductors were surprised when Kurt revealed the age of Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel.

“It must be said, the lady Magaly medinaShe is currently 58 years old, Gisela Valcárcel and Magaly Medina are 58 years old ” he said, causing everyone’s admiration.

YOU CAN SEE: Thais Casalino defends Women in command of criticism: “Pride is bad for many”

Beauty Advisor criticizes the style of Magaly Medina

During the last edition of Women in command, the stylist Nicole Akari was invited to participate as a jury in the Ranking of the best looks of this year, a section in which they commented on the famous locals and their tastes when dressing.

When it was time to analyze the style of Magaly medina, the advisor surprised those present with direct and negative comments. “I’m going to be honest. It seems to me that she is one of the worst dressed on television. They don’t know how to dress her according to the program. I like it better when it is in their daily life, I love it there, but for television … ”, he commented.

“It seems to me that she is one of the worst dressed on television” was the harsh comment from Nicole Akari. Photo: Composition / Instagram Nicole Araki / Magaly Medina

Thais Casalino defends Women in command of criticism: “Pride is bad for many”

Thais Casalino responded to the criticism that the program received from panelists from other competing spaces. The journalist was asked about the mockery of Janet Barboza, who sarcastically referred to the rating produced by the Latina format.

“It seems to me that pride is the evil of many and humility is the secret of few. Humility is a virtue that we always work on and strengthen in the program, ”he told Trome.

Thais Casalino responded to the hints of Janet Barboza. Photo: composition / LR

Magaly Medina traveled to Spain to celebrate the New Year

Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano arrived in Spain to spend the end of the year festivities. The driver walked through the streets of Madrid and then headed to Malaga, where she met Antonio Pavón and his fiancée Joi Sánchez.

The couples were very united in their visit to various tourist places in the Iberian town and posed at the Parador de Gibralfaro.

Magaly Medina met Antonio Pavón in Spain

The entertainment journalist traveled to Spain in the company of her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano to spend the New Year together. During her stay, Magaly Medina also took the opportunity to meet the bullfighter Antonio Pavón.

The former reality boy Antonio Pavón could not hide his emotion when he saw the host Magaly Medina. Photo: Composition / Instagram

Through the Instagram stories of the ex-partner of Sheyla Rojas, it was possible to see how well they had a good time together and in the company of their partners. “Godmother, I want to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, and that whenever you come to Fuengirola you have to come to Lima 12”Pavón said.