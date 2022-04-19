Karla Tarazona Y Rafael Fernandez they reaffirm how happy they are and how stable their relationship remains despite the criticism they receive as a couple. In this way, both organized a trip to enjoy the paradisiacal beaches in Punta Cana to relax on the holiday Holy Week.

Through her official Instagram account, the driver showed videos and images of the dream trip she had with the businessman, who previously pointed out that she spares no expense when it comes to enjoying herself. However, both never thought that they would coincide with so many figures from the Peruvian show business.

“Around here reporting after this long weekend… We’ve met several people, but we can’t say anything because it’s a vacation trip and what happens in Punta Cana stays in Punta Cana ”, commented the presenter leaving all her followers intrigued.

Karla Tarazona celebrates her son’s birthday without Leonard León

Karla Tarazona pampers her children whenever she can. She thus demonstrates it with the celebrations she organizes for them on her birthday. On April 10, the businesswoman organized a modest barbecue to celebrate the son she has with Leonard León.

“Happy return to the sun. 12 years already, life of my life, quite a young man. I love you with all my soul, heart and life, ”he wrote as a description of his story on Instagram. However, what stood out the most from the videos that he shared on networks was the absence of the little boy’s father. What will have happened?

Karla Tarazona was concerned about the rise in prices of basic supplies

During the broadcast of the morning program “D’mañana” on April 6, Rafael Fernández’s partner mentioned that he had to go to the Producers Market to buy his vegetables because the statement that President Pedro Castillo gave about the sudden immobilization, the alerted and caused concern in her.

“Listen to me, I’m going to give you a secret, yesterday I went to the Producers Market (Santa Anita) to do my shopping because of course I was scared,” he revealed live.

Rafael Fernández details the luxuries he has

During an interview on the “Love and Fire” program, Rafael Fernández and Karla Tarazona gave details of their love relationship; However, the businessman surprised the drivers by revealing what his belongings are in his home and how much they are worth.

“The first helicopter is the one I learn to fly, it is a two-person ultralight. To learn to fly a helicopter is very difficult, it takes between 2 and 3 years. There are no schools, either, here in Peru,” said Rafael Fernández and continued: “The other one is four (people). When you have an emergency like in the case of my dad, for example, something happens to him in Chincha, to transfer him to Lima, from the entrance it only takes between 1 or 2 hours. What if I have it just for my dad? No, for anything.”