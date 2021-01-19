Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández They got married in an intimate wedding on December 18 in La Molina. And after completing a month of the union, the couple used their social networks to dedicate tender messages for the anniversary.

The former television host shared a photo from her wedding day, where she was seen with her partner sitting on a sofa.

“And exactly one month ago we decided to write our history together with our children and the world as a witness! Happy first month of marriage, my love, “wrote Karla Tarazona in the Instagram post.

Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández celebrated a month of marriage. Photo: Karla Tarazona / Instagram

For his part, businessman Rafael Fernández also shared the same photo and message from his social network.

Many people and followers of Karla Tarazona They had found out about her wedding the same day as the ceremony.

“The truth is that it is such a familiar moment, so intimate. Many have been surprised. Why haven’t they said anything, if they are used to telling their lives? Okay, there are things that one keeps for here, for the heart“Karla Tarazona assured RTV after leaving the Municipality of La Molina.

The statements of the former television presenter were confirmed by Rafael Fernandez.

“This is something very intimate, very family-oriented. We have tried to keep all discretion and that is why no one has found out, “said the businessman.

Karla Tarazona wants to have more children

During an interview with Magaly Medina, Karla Tarazona revealed her wishes to have two daughters with her current partner.

“I really would like two little women because imagine having only one, and growing up only with men, would be the last. Valentino already has 5; she will grow up alone. I don’t think big brothers want to sit down and play with her, ”he commented.

Karla Tarazona, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.