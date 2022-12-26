Last Friday, December 23, Karla Tarazona, Adriana Quevedo and Kurt Villavicencio ‘Metiche’ presented the latest edition of the magazine “D’ mañana” and said goodbye to their audience with some moving words. They also thanked all viewers for their support. In this sense, they did not rule out returning to the screens this 2023, either through the same channel or another television house.

“ A stage is closed. In all this time I have learned a lot and each of the people who have passed through here have contributed to my life. In 2004 I started at Panamericana Televisión, I am grateful that from the first moment they have trusted me and I am sure that we will meet again, be it here, there or elsewhere”, said Adriana.

Karla Tarazona is grateful that the program was her support during her difficult moments

“ This is a year of many changes on the personal side and I felt that I not only had a family at home, but on the channel, who supported me when all the problems happened. (his separation with the ‘King of the eggs’, Rafael Fernández). And I am very grateful to the public for their daily support, but we will continue together here or wherever we are,” said the model.

Karla Tarazona says goodbye to Maganize. Photo: capture of Panamericana TV

Will “D’mañana” leave the screens?

It was learned that the program could return in 2023 with some changes and even with a new name for the morning space. This, so as not to be left behind regarding the modifications that the competition will bring for next year, such as “America today” and “Arriba mi gente”.