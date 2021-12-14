Karla Tarazona confirmed that she won a new trial against Leonard León, father of her two oldest children, since the Chorrillos Transitory Family Court declared the claim unfounded. demand for variation of visitation regime brought in by the cumbia singer. The entertainer also specified that the interpreter still has a pending debt of 50,000 soles for alimony to the children.

The television presenter expressed her discomfort because none of the trials she has had with her ex-partner were initiated by her and pointed out: “I do not expect anything from that man and I hope that my children either because they will continue to be disappointed all their lives. I would like a ‘Gato’ Cuba to touch me, to prosecute me ”.

“My children are already 11 and 9 years old, so whatever they decide regarding visits and calls… is respected in my house. I have never turned them against their father and that has been proven by the statements that my children have given to the social worker ”, he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona and Mariella Zanetti were acquitted of the lawsuit imposed by Leonard León

Karla Tarazona mentioned that, so far, Leonard León must continue to pay the alimony that was established in the conciliation. “He has to continue passing what the conciliation says, he cannot pass less or pass what he can give. He currently has a debt of 50,000 soles, but everything will be done legally and with a piece of paper in hand. I’ve always said that time gives the best answers, “he said in statements to Trome.

“I had to see them as best I could to be able to give my children what they deserve,” said Karla Tarazona. Photo: Capture America

As you remember, previously the television host has already mentioned that Leonard León has not communicated with his two children for several years.

Karla Tarazona after the absence of Christian Domínguez at her son’s graduation

Karla Tarazona referred to the absence of Christian Domínguez at her son’s graduation after a netizen consulted her on the matter.

“And Christian?” They asked her, to which she replied “I don’t understand. It’s my Instagram. If you want to know something about him, ask him ”.