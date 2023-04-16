She was not silent! Karla Tarazona responded to the request made by Leonard León, through social networks, to reduce his debt of 78 thousand soles for alimony, because he does not have that amount of money to cover it. However, the host of “Light it up” attacked the father of her children and indicated that justice must be the same for everyone, so her ex-partner must find a solution and assume the responsibility that she has with the minors. .

What did Karla Tarazona say about Leonard León’s request?

At the request of Leonard León, Karla Tarazona He assured that it is not possible to negotiate this debt and that his lawyer is the one who is in charge of the case.

“That (debt) is not negotiable, impossible. If it has come this far, it is because there is a debt. I cannot speak more about the subject, but my lawyer is the one who is taking care of everything, ”he indicated for Trome.

“Justice is the same for everyone, if it has come this far… it is because there is evidence, the law is the law. I will let justice take care of everything and I will go all the way, ”he added.

Karla Tarazona rejects Leonard León’s request. Photo: composition LR

Why did Leonard León request a reduction in his alimony debt?

The singer Leonard León explained that since the coronavirus pandemic he has not complied with his children’s alimony because he does not have said sum of money.

“It is not a debt of years, this debt begins in March 2020; and, until June 2020, it increased to a greater extent, and little by little, in the following months, because I did not earn the same: my economic possibilities had changed. When my economic possibilities improved, when the confinement was broken, I increased the deposits month by month. The more he earned, the more he deposited, ”he recounted.

Leonard León is prevented from leaving the country

In 2014, the Justice ordered Leonard León to transfer to Karla Tarazona the sum of 3,000 soles per month for the expenses of her children; However, to date, the cumbiambero has accumulated a large debt with the driver.

Now, the magistrate Clara Peña considered that, although Leonard is complying with the agreement, the impediment to leave is a guarantee for him to continue with the deposit of pensions.

