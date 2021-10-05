Karla Tarazona has looked very happy in recent months with her partner, Rafael Fernández. The television host left her bad experiences in love behind and seems to have found happiness with the businessman, apart from his recent revelation, where he points out that he goes to therapy with his partner.

The presenter denied that their relationship is going through a bad time and that, on the contrary, it has improved due to professional help. Likewise, La Tarazona encouraged his followers not to fear psychologists, since they help in different moments of life.

“The relationship is better than ever, everything is moving in the right direction, but our relationship was very rushed and we always commented on the idea of ​​having couples therapy to talk with a person who is neutral and helps us reach an agreement in the things we weren’t in, ”he said for Trome.

“It has helped us a lot, sometimes people think that it is wrong when they go to the psychologist, but it is not like that. Therapy makes us understand what is good for both of us. In addition, we are supporting the new campaign of the League against Cancer, which seeks to encourage couples to go to get their check-ups together because, just as we make plans to travel and go out together, we must also do it to go get checked, “he added.

Karla Tarazona is very happy next to Rafael Fernández.

Finally, Karla Tarazona revealed that going to therapy was a mutual decision with Rafael Fernandez taken for two or three months. Likewise, the driver ruled out being pregnant, although she did not deny that there may be news later.