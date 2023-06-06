They oppose at the end of “female vision” at the cinema Karla Souza, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, Monica Lozano and more women in the industry.

under the 38 International Film Festival in Guadalajara (FICG), the directors, scriptwriters, production companiesand/or actresses positioned themselves against terms such as “female vision” during the masterclass “us in the cinema”.

During the talk, the concept “female cinema” which limits the cinema made by women on a label that “has a social burden of cycles that constrains him to a tiny territory, to the intimate, to the delicate, to the melodramatic”, he explained Maria Renee Prudencioscreenwriter and actress.

The screenwriter Catalina Aguilar Mastretta agreed with Prudencio, as she assured that when speaking with that term “we immediately return to everything that a woman does or the niche female themesinstead of just being that you’re counting a women’s story or a person,” he added.

Karla SouzaFor his part, he took the floor to highlight how cinema can be a tool to make social differences in the real world.

“These compelling stories that later manage to change legislation as Presumed Guilty, The fall(for which) there are now protocols,” he said.

In addition, he emphasized that society and daily life in general were never made with women in mind, since absence of lactation areas , Lack of feminine towels in hotels among other examples.

Karla Souza and Darío Yazbek on the red carpet at FICG 38. Photo: Arely Fernández / DEBATE

“What interests me a lot is that we visualize it so that we realize that the woman, when she arrives at the equal workman is still carrying many more things to which they are invisible.

Mastretta ended by emphasizing one of the issues that have made women more visible in the industry: the wage gap.

“Women can direct, produce and act, and their wages will always be less than half for exactly the same job. So I think that this is a gigantic industry problem, which we have not even been able to solve in hollywood it begins to resolve but here it hangs a lot of time ”, he finished.

The need to talk about gender violence: Karla Souza at FICG

During the red carpet of the International Film Festival in Guadalajara (FICG) celebrated that films with social content go beyond just their “boom” at the premiere, such is the case of The fallperformed and co-produced by her, and which will be exhibited today at the FICG.

“The need for people to continue meeting to talk about this issue, raise awareness even more and for those who have not seen it, continue to understand the process that leads to a woman being able to name an abuse”, he stressed.

She stressed that she and her colleagues want the film industry to no longer be exploitation, but a horizontal workso after the writers’ strike, the June 30th to the strike of actresses and actors that they will carry out.