

03/03/2025



Updated at 02: 15h.





The assistance of the Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón In the 97th edition of the Oscar awards he created great expectation after the controversy generated in recent weeks. The interpreter, that this weekend was made with the César award for her role in ‘Emilia Pérez’, He has preferred to stay in the background and not parade through the red carpet next to the rest of his cast partners.

Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez have dazzled with their styles upon arrival at the gala, while Karla Sofia has preferred not to pose before the cameras and has already been inside the Dolby Theater where it has been seen taking a seat next to the team.

Actress Karla Sofía Gascón at the Oscar 2025 Awards gala



For the occasion, the actress has opted for a Dressed in asymmetric neckline with a single long sleeve. The striking of styling is the design of the design, a dress with Black background and metallic moles That could be a wink to flamenco suits, unmistakable symbol of Spanish fashion. The loose hair collected to the side with waves and some brilliant jewels have complemented the styling.

After ancient Islamophobic, racist and homophobic tweets of the interpreter came to light, Netflix separated her from the promotion of the film in the United States so as not to harm the reception. After apologizing and absent from the Goya, Karla Sofía Gascón He reappeared at the French cinema awards last weekend. This Sunday, March 2, the Madrid agreed to the Dolby Theater without posing on the emblematic carpet. If you rise with the statuette, it would be the Spanish nineteenth to lift an Oscar.