The fall of Karla Sofía Gascón He has not avoided that his name resonates strongly on the great night of the Oscar Awards. The 53 -year -old interpreter has made history by becoming the first transsexual woman to receive a Nomination for Best Actress Thanks to your role in the movie ‘Emilia Pérez’by Jacques Audiard. Despite the last controversies he has starred, the Spanish will be at this Sunday’s gala and will, of course, to take the award, competing with the great favorites, Demi Moore (‘The substance’) and Mikey Madison (‘Anora’).

His character in French fiction has changed his life to that of Alcobendaswhose name was almost unknown until a few months ago in Spain. During her years in our country, the artist could only opt for secondary papers In some productions. Of course, it has a extensive trajectory in Mexicostarring some of the most followed soap operas in the country.

We tell you everything you should know about Karla Sofía Gascón, the second Spanish nominated for an Oscar and all the controversies that has starred in these months.

Spain left to succeed in Mexican soap operas

Until a few months ago, the name of Karla Sofía Gascón was unknown to many, although her experience in the sector came much earlier. The interpreter was born in 1972 in the town of Alcobendas (Madrid), under the name of Carlos Gascón. He always knew that he wanted to devote himself to the audiovisual world and, with 16 years, began to move in search of a hole that allowed him to fulfill his dream. Thus, he participated in programs and series of the time such as ‘TV is yours colleague’, ‘The Eagle of Fire’, ‘The Super’ or ‘The past is tomorrow’.









However, it was not in our country where the first doors were opened to succeed in this world. With the intention of consolidating as an actress, Gascón moved to Mexico At the initiative of director Julián Pastor to join the cast of some Mexican soap operas. It was not a simple something, because she had to adapt to the exaggerated style of these programs, to which she was not used to. «I had many problems with them precisely because I I didn’t adapt to them but it was they who had to adapt to me, ”he says.

Once there, he played the gypsy Branko in the soap opera ‘Wild heart’role for which she was nominated for revelation actor at the TV & novels. Since then, his fame in the country was climbing and participated in other recognized productions such as ‘Full of love’, ‘The priest and poison’, ‘We the nobles’ or ‘The Lord of Heaven’.

The transition from Karla Sofía Gascón and death threats for being trans

The greatest change in his life was yet to come. In 2018, Karla Sofía Gascón surprised the announced world that She was a trans woman After presenting his autobiographical book ‘Karsia. An extraordinary story ‘. He had spent years feeling like this, although until then he had not begun to live publicly as a woman: «There was Very painful moments. In some moments I even thought about take my life»He said later.

«At four years I already felt a womanI have gone through many moments of my life where I wanted to be me, but you may know what country they could help you, ”he said in an interview on Mexican television. However, having been born in the 70s in Spain, in full dictatorship of Francisco Franco, the possibility of leaving the closet was never raised: «It was impossible to consider any physical change nor express yourself as you were, ”said the movie star.

Even knowing how he really felt, he decided to follow his dream of being an actress under his birth name and that was when he began to consider his true identity: «I wanted to do many things with Carlos and I think I got them, and when I managed to do them, it is when I really raised if I could or If I wanted to miss this femininity that I was very present in me since the four years, ”he revealed.

The decision to announce to the world her gender change took her thanks to her family’s support. Although he was aware that the decision to live openly as a woman could affect his life and his workdid not look back: «When I finished making the transition, I I didn’t know what was going to be from me nor what was going to happen to me or If he was going to act again»He explained then.

His transition has also led him to receive death threats in his country of adoption, as he revealed in an interview with El País: «They have told me everything and more. In Mexico until They threatened to dismembered and get into a garbage bag. However, you have to change things and perhaps, my responsibility is there: in defending that people are people and we can do what they want, ”he explained to the aforementioned medium.

Despite these problems, it has been his transition that has brought him the great role of his career, the one who plays in the film ‘Emilia Pérez’. In it, the Spanish gives life to a head of a Mexican cartel who has the purpose of changing sex to be the woman who has always wanted and disappear with cleaning and money. A role that has already served to take the prize to Best Actress at the Cannes Festivalbeing the first trans woman to do so, and who has put her fully in the race to the Oscars.

The controversial racist comments that have precipitated their fall

The last steps of the Madrid interpreter have not been exempt from controversy. A few weeks ago, messages on the social network X (Twitter) years ago came to light that were labeled by much of public opinion as Xenophobes and racist against the Muslim or Chinese collective, among others. «How many more times history will have to expel the Moors from Spain… », he wrote, for example, in one of these ‘tweets’.

Nor did he leave a puppet with a head when criticizing some relevant characters of today. And, just as he loaded against Pep Guardiola in full controversy for the illegal independence referendum, also He did it against Selena Gómezwhich would later be his cast partner in ‘Emilia Pérez. «It is a rich rat that becomes the poor unfortunate Whenever you can, ”he said at the time.

After the voice began to run, the actress issued a letter from I apologize “to those who have been injured in this path” and denounced the “hate and misinformation campaign” to which he had submitted it. Since then, it has departed from the great public events where it should be nominated to prevent this from damaging the film, although this has not prevented its figure from being named in the red carpets around the world.

However, Yes, we will see it on the red carpet of the Oscar. This was confirmed by the Pácesix portal a few weeks ago, citing a friend of the Madrid actress, who has traveled to Los Angeles to be present in the 97th edition of the Hollywood Academy Awards.

His wife for 20 years and his only daughter

Regarding his personal life, there are few details that are known about Karla Sofía Gascón. On more than one occasion the actress has talked about His wife, Marisa Gutiérrezthat has been great support throughout his life and also his transition, something that never hid him: «We have been together for almost 39 yearswe are part of each other because we have grown together. We come from a labor neighborhood, let’s say, not low, but of the middle class of Spain, ”said the interpreter of ‘Emilia Pérez’ in an interview in 2020.

His relationship has always been marked by the comings and goings, as revealed by the Oscar nominated in the podcast ‘alone with …’ by Vicky Martín Berrocal. Alcobendas said then that, at the time he decided to transition, “I was in a relationship in Mexico with a senator”. During this relationship, things were not as she expected: “There was a time when I said ‘tragame Earth’ and I almost took a decision to take me out of medium», He explained to the designer.

After that complicated loving experience, Karla Sofia He returned to Spain with his wife: «Personally I have to put a monument in recognition of his work with me, to his love for me and the wonderful person who has been. I met her when she was 19 and she 18 and that has gone from with me and always, in the end, The love that has me could have more than all the whore I have made and that I still do. When it is not one thing, I do another, ”the interpreter has uncovered.

The protagonist of ‘Emilia Pérez’ then admitted that he had made his wife “many whore” Not being able to “be still”although he assured that his thing went beyond marriage: «Marisa is my family. It doesn’t matter what we do, it doesn’t matter where we are. It has happened more than a lot of people from my royal family, it is impossible not to be my family […] He is the person in which I have supported myself, Without her I would not be here, I owe everything. It is the one that has thrown from the car all his life and we must recognize it, ”he revealed then.

Karla Sofía Gascón with her wife, Marisa, mother of her daughter



Together they had A daughter, Elisa Victoriawhich has also received the same values ​​as their mothers. The actress told in this same interview that both had decided to educate her outside the genres, forming her as a person: «The truth We do not treat her as a boy, or as a girlbut as a person. She does not have any roll, or prejudice, or anything because Before he had a father and now he has two mothers», Explained the Spanish in Infobae.

The two women have been in charge of educating their only daughter, although the truth is that in motherhood they also have very different characters: «their mother, the one who gave birth, is more organized, stricter and pragmatic and pragmatic I am more physical, crazy. On the one hand it has the one that demands and another that is the one that tells the story. We are two very different people Marisa and I and we are going to get into the girl, ”he revealed to this same medium.