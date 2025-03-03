03/03/2025



Updated at 04: 45h.





Neither a trace nor mention. Karla Sofía Gascón did not appear on the red carpet of the Oscar and until the beginning of the gala, at 1 a.m. from Sunday to Monday, her name was mentioned almost between whispers and the information that arrived were “stolen.” In fact, the first thing that was known about it was through some photos filtered on Twitter inside the Dolby Theater. Alcobendas appeared kissing his cast partner, Selena Gomez, with a face of few friends. Before, the red carpet and the ‘photocall’ had skipped.

But at the thirteen minutes of ceremony, Conan O’Brien dared to mention the name of what until then, for the Mojigata Academia, was the unnamed. «The 479 times that ‘fuck’ is said in ‘Anora’ They are less than those said by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist when the tweets were discovered, ”said the presenter. There were nerve laughs, of those that come out when one does not know if it is “correct” to laugh with something forbidden. In the plane the presenter followed, who with a teaching endured the silence to sustain that discomfort. And, finally, when he spoke again, they ended up focusing on the aforementioned. There was Karla Sofía Gascón, who sent a kiss to the stage, where O’Brien told him that if he did not like how the night was going, he did not forget to tweet his name, Jimmy Kimmelin reference to the presenter of last year. More laughs among the public, already without dissimulation.

Delivery companions, almost party enemies

When Da’vine Joy Randolph, Oscar winner for Best Actress of Delivery last year, took the stage to present the nominees of the category of this 2025, praised Zoe Saldaña, co -star of ‘Emilia Pérez’. “You are not afraid of anything,” he said. But then, when Saldaña gave her winner’s speech, already with the Oscar in her hand, the highest grossing actress in history, who has appeared in three of the five films that have ever raised the most, spoke of her companions of nomination, her mother, of director Jaques Audiard, of which they make shell, of the “beautiful” hair of her husband … and the cast, but not a mention of Karla Gascón, for which until the appearance of the tweets always had some outstanding word. “My mother came to this country 60 years ago and I have become the first American of Dominican origin to win the Oscar.” He thanked Spanish and left. Selena Gómez stood up but Karla Sofía Gascón applauded from her armchair with something that could be a slight smile or a grimace of displeasure.

The other mention to the Spanish, until it reached the turn of the category for best actress, was made by the composer of ‘El Mal’, Oscar for the best song. He remembered Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña by collecting the statuette of the song of ‘Emilia Pérez’, although since the realization of the Academy they have already preferred not to focus on the Spanish.









Karla Sofía Gascón’s Oscar

Nor did they focus on Karla Sofía Gascón when ‘Emilia Pérez’ lost the Oscar for Best International Film in favor of ‘I am still here’, the Brazilian film that snatched the Oscar that was clearer after the nominations and that, after the controversy with the French film, was truncated.

But the main course came almost at the end. Penultimate award of the night. Best Actress Emma Stone on stage opening the envelope … And the Oscar is for … Mikey Madison. Neither Demi Moore nor Karla Sofía Gascón. Deserved Oscar for the protagonist of ‘Anora’, the winner of the night. Although Karla Sofía Gascón took some prominence.