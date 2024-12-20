Karla Sofía Gascón will star in the film adaptation of ‘Las malas’, the novel by Camila Sosa that Los Javis will produce

Karla Sofía Gascón is the revelation of world cinema of 2024. Her presence in Emilia Perez, for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress and for which she won said award at Cannes, has placed her in the spotlight of the entire industry. She herself confessed in an interview in elDiario.es that she had several projects about to be announced or signed. One of them has been revealed. This is the adaptation of the novel The bad ones, by the Argentine writer Camila Sosa and in which the actress will star.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen reveals the secrets of four of the best scenes from ‘The New Years’

It will not be the only Spanish presence on the project, since as Variety has reported, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi will co-produce it in what will be the first international production from their production company Suma Content, which joins About Entertainment and Infinity Hill to create this version of a novel much loved by the public.

Las Malas is defined as “a rite of passage, a fairy tale and horror, a group portrait, an explosive manifesto, a guided tour of the author’s imagination and a chronicle unlike any other” and is the story of how Camila Sosa herself went one night, upon her arrival in Córdoba (Argentina), “to spy on the transvestites of Parque Sarmiento and found her first place of belonging in the world.”

Karla Sofía Gascón, the revolution of Spanish cinema: “I don’t want to be like any actress, I want to be myself”



Armando Bo, the screenwriter of birdman, the film by Alejandro González Iñárritu, for which he won the Oscar for best original screenplay. On this occasion he will be in charge of writing the adaptation together with Josefina Licitra (The Uruguayan)but he will also be in charge of directing.