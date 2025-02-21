02/21/2025



Karla Sofía Gascón will be at the Oscar Awards gala. The interpreter had left her assistance to the ceremony in the air, in which she is nominated in the category of best actress for her role in ‘Emilia Pérez’, but will finally not be absent.

As reported Pagesix citing a friend of the Madrid actress, Gascón will travel to Los Angeles To be present on March 2 in the 97th edition of the Hollywood Academy Awards.

Gascón was absent from the Goya, Bafta, Critics Choice awards and several more events after the controversy arising from a series of old messages in their social networks against, among others, Muslim people. The controversy has been so serious that even the director of the film, Jacques Audiard, and his cast partner Zoe Saldaña have been publicly critical of her.

For its part, Netflix, the company behind ‘Emilia Pérez’, has erased Gascón from some posters and vetoed her from several prizes. In addition, they will not pay their airplanes, hotels, meals, makeup, hairdressing or dresses; It will be, therefore, on account of the actress herself.









After the ‘cancellation’ of Gascón there have been many voices in Spanish cinema that have criticized the exaggeration of public escarnio, defending that it is compatible not to share the opinions of the actress with not participating in the cruel punishment to which it has been subjected.

In Hollywood, however, much more concerned about the politically correct and guided by the advice of its publicists, They are silent. Only Demi Moore dared to mention her timidly in her speech a week ago in the Critics Choice.