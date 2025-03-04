Karla Sofía Gascón referred on Monday to the presenter of the Oscar, Conan O’Brien, like Jimmy Kimmel, in American comedian joke response During the start of the 97th edition of the Hollywood Awards.

“I liked it a lot (the gala), very enjoyable and fun, especially its fabulous presenter Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien,” Gascon said in a message on Instagram published on Monday After weeks keeping silence for the ancient messages of racist and xenophobic dyes in X.

The Spanish interpreter thus responded to the joke that the American comedian released during the ceremony, in which after informing that Gascón was among those present, he added: “If you are going to tweet today, you know that my name is Jimmy Kimmel”who presented the gala in the previous edition.

In the message he also wanted to thank the members of the Academy for their nomination for best actress and give the Congratulations to the victors of the editionespecially his partner Emilia Pérez Zoe Saldaña, who took the award for Best Actress of Delivery, and the composers of Evilwho won the Oscar for best song.

“Thank you Emilia Pérez for teaching me so many things,” he said.

Gascón attended the Oscar gala without going through the red carpet and as part of one of its first appearances after the controversial messages in X that They forced her to depart from the awards season To avoid splashing the cast of Emilia Pérez, not before denouncing to be subject to a “hate campaign.”