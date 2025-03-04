Once the Oscar hangover and hours after knowing the winners of the gala, who left Karla Sofía Gascón, the actress, who did not stepped on the red carpet and wanted to go unnoticed throughout the gala, has not wanted to publicly value the ceremony through social networks.

In a message on her Instagram profile, the actress, one of the favorites to take the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez before her controversial tweets came to light, thanked the nomination and ceremony, in which she was barely seen with her distribution partners.

Gascón has collected the glove of the presenter of the gala, Conan O’Brien, who dared to throw a couple of jokes on the controversy that has surrounded the actress and invited him to complain in networks giving the name of the presenter who acted in the Oscar last year.

«Thanks to the members of the Academy for the nomination as the best leading actress, for the invitation to the gala; I liked it a lot, very enjoyable and fun, especially his fabulous presenter Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, Every day is more like Conan O’Brien ».









Gascón also had words of congratulations to the winners, including his cast partner Zoe Saldaña, who took the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and Emilia Pérez, the film for which she was nominated for “taught so many things.”