03/03/2025



Updated at 01: 57h.





With discretion and without going through the red carpet. The expectation for the presence of Karla Sofía Gascón in the 97th edition of the Osca ‘Emilia Pérez’.

The French musical Jacques Audiard He left at the Hollywood Academy gala leading the nominations, opting for 13 awards; Among them, the best film and best actress for Gascón for his role in the film of Juan ‘Manitas’ del Monte.

After ancient Islamophobic, racist and homophobic tweets of the interpreter came to light, Netflix He separated it from the promotion of the film in the United States so as not to harm the reception. After apologizing and absent from the Goya, Karla Sofía Gascón He reappeared at the French cinema awards last weekend.

Connan O’Brien hesitates Karla Sofía Gascón

This Sunday, March 2, the Madrid accessed the Dolby Theater without posing in the emblematic carpet. If you rise with the statuette, it would be the Spanish nineteenth to lift an Oscar.









Despite wanting to go unnoticed by its entrance, the nominated for best actress took all eyes during the ceremony by a joke that the presenter, Connan O’Brienhe threw at the beginning on his controversial tweets.

“In ‘Anora‘They say the word’ fuck ‘479 times. That is just three times more than the publicists of Karla Sofía Gascón», The comedian threw before heading to her. After capturing her by throwing a kiss to the camera, the driver of the gala left a last polish. «Karla, Remember, if you are going to tweet on the gala, my name is Jimmy Kimmel ».