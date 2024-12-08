Karla Sofía Gascón promotes her increasingly possible historic Oscar nomination: “Now the party begins”

In May, when the red carpet began Emilia Perez in Cannes, few knew his name. Now, it’s the one everyone repeats. He is repeated for his charisma and the courage of his performance in Jacques Audiard’s musical. Karla Sofía Gascón is in magazines all over the world, showing that indomitable force of nature, and is, above all, in all the predictions that point to her more than likely Oscar nomination in the category of best female lead performance. A nomination that would be historic, as she was the first trans actress to achieve it. An achievement that, as she always says, “arrives late.” Because there have been many who have suffered hatred and insults so that she can reach an achievement that seems closer and closer.

If she was already in all the predictions, this weekend she hit the table by winning the award for Best Actress at the European Film Awards, where Emilia Perez He swept everything and took home the four awards he was up for. The actress knows that this award was important and that it predicts many good things. And displaying his usual sincerity, he does not hide it. Minutes after winning the EFA, she declared to the Spanish press present in Lucerne, when asked about the awards to come, that “now the party begins.”

He did it after another speech to frame. Political and in favor of LGTBIQ+ rights at a time where they are once again in the spotlight. “Unfortunately in this world we live in there are many people who prefer their children to be criminals rather than faggots,” he said and raised a cheer. That Karla Sofía Gascón is the phenomenon of the year was also palpable at the party after the awards. People gathered to take photos or congratulate him. She was the woman of the moment.





This victory was more relevant than it seems for several reasons. First, because it confirms Jacques Audiard’s musical as the European phenomenon of the year, just as last year it was Anatomy of a fall and the previous Triangle of sadness. All of them won at the EFA, all of them went through Cannes successfully and all of them ended up being nominated for the Oscars, the award at the end of the entire career.

In the case of Anatomy of a fall The parallels are more than evident, since Justine Triet’s film won the same four awards as Emilia Perez. Sandra Huller won the EFA for Best Female Lead Performance and then made it into the final five at the Oscars. Another similar example was that of Antonio Banderas, who with Pain and Glory She achieved the same pair of awards as Karla Sofía Gascón – best performance at Cannes and at the European Film Awards – before getting her nomination at the Hollywood Academy Awards.

Another reason why this award is important is that increasingly the European Academy awards have become a springboard for a film towards the Oscars. In an Academy that is increasingly international and has more European members, the EFA sends a message, which is that Emilia Perez It is the European title of the year and Karla Sofía is the actress to watch. They do it, furthermore, having defeated what a priori could be a rival for the nominationsThe next room, by Pedro Almodóvar. Audiard beat Almodóvar, but Karla Sofía Gascón beat Tilda Swinton’s magnificent performance at the EFA.

Add to this that this year the Oscar race is more open than ever. There is not a Oppenheimer that is likely to sweep the competition, and there are several independent titles that want to take advantage of a very divided competition to achieve a surprise. Emilia Perez It is one of the best placed. Although in the US it has divided much more than in Europe, all the gurus who predict the nominations consider it a sure nominee, something that will surely increase after the European awards. It has already been among the top ten annual best films made by the American Film Institute, and this Monday it should be consolidated in the nominations for the Golden Globes. To this we must add that in the US it is Netflix who has released it and who is in charge , with all its promotional muscle, of the awards campaign.

Emilia Perez competes at the Golden Globes in the categories of Best Comedy or Musical, where this year it will have two strong rivals such as Wicked and Anora, which already won at Cannes where it won the Palme d’Or. They are the three favorites to be nominated for everything. If in a few days Karla Sofía Gascón chains the award at the EFA with the nomination for the Golden Globe, it seems clear that next will be the historic candidacy for the Oscar. There are many awards left, but everything seems aimed at it.

The Golden Globes will also serve as an important thermometer for Pedro Almodóvar. The Spanish director, after winning the Golden Lion, has been left out of the first awards given by US critics, so these nominations can help him revive for the Oscars. The Drama category seems a little more open this year, and we will have to see if the Foreign Press Association prefers to go for big productions like Gladiator or for more auroral films like The next room. Almost all of them have the presence of Tilda Swinton as Best Dramatic Actress, but if Almodóvar manages to be among the Globe nominees in direction, screenplay or dramatic film, it will show that the affection of international voters is more than present to achieve another year unique for a Spanish cinema whose health continues to be enviable.