Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón has reappeared this Monday on the red carpet of the 33 awards of the Union of Actors and Actresseswhich takes place in the Circus Price in Madrid. “I am very happy, really. Thank you very much,” he has limited himself to affirming the actress as she passes through the red carpet.

Gascón is nominated for best actress in international production by Emilia Péreztogether with Susi Sánchez (Queens) and María Caballero (The First Omen). Karla Sofia has shared carpet with actors such as Ana Belén, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Macarena García, Carolina Yuste and Eduard Fernández, among others.

This Monday, Karla Sofía Gascón has returned to Spain after attending the Oscar galawhere he opted for the statuette as best actress for his participation in the French film, although he was empty.

The artist went to the Oscar gala, despite the fact that at first Netflix separated him from the promotion of the film for the Hollywood awards, for his controversies tweets With racist content that caused the cancellation of the interpreter in the United States.

In addition, the actress shared this Saturday a reflection on The Hollywood Reporterin which he assured that the pain for all his controversy “It was so overwhelming” that it came to “contemplate the unthinkable.”

“Without any excuse and without the intention of justifying my past actions, I want to apologize to all the people whom I have offended at some point in my life and my way. I ask forgiveness and I promise to continue learning and listening Not to make the same mistakes in the future, “he said.

The 33rd edition of the Union of Actors Awards aims to “ensure that the Union and our profession remains a refuge for culture and a safe space for its creators and interpreters.” A total of 25 awards are delivered In addition to three special categories that are: a lifetime, women in union-pillar Bardem and the Special Prize of the Union.

#Karla #Sofía #Gascón #participates #Madrid #Gala #Awards #Actresses #Awards #happy