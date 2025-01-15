Karla Sofía Gascón, nominated for the BAFTA for best leading actress for ‘Emilia Pérez’

The Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón has been nominated for the BAFTA Awards, the most important in British cinema, in the category of best leading actress for her role in the film Emilia Perez. With this nomination, Karla Sogía Gascón completes what is considered the perfect career (candidate for the Golden Globe, the Critic Choice, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the BAFTA) and hopes to put the cherry on top next Thursday, January 23, when the nominations for the Oscars, where everyone hopes to hear her name among the five finalists for Best Actress.

She would be the first trans performer to achieve this. At the BAFTAs she will face the great favorite, Demi Moore, who after her Golden Globe for The substance seems straight for the Oscar; to Mikey Madison, for Anora; Cinthia Erivo, by Wicked; Marianne Jean-Baptiste, by my only family and Saoirse Ronan, for The outrun.

Jacques Audiard’s musical is one of the big favorites at the British Academy Awards, achieving 11 nominations, including the most important: film, direction, adapted screenplay, leading actress and a double in supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gómez, the performance that has most divided within the film and that the BAFTAs support as they did at the Golden Globes.

It is not, however, the most nominated of this edition. The BAFTAs have surrendered to the great British production of the year, Conclave, with 12 candidates. Best film, direction, British film, adapted screenplay, leading actor (Ralph Fiennes) and Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini) among them. She is another of the big favorites for the next Oscars, which have had to delay the announcement of their nominations due to the Los Angeles fires. All in a year with an open race where there is no favorite. After these two titles is placed The brutalist, with nine nominations.

These three films are up for the most important award, best film, where they have also been nominated Anoraby Sean Baker, and A complete unknownthe biopic about Bob Dylan that is a surprise and establishes its status as a title to take into account. No one doubts that the film and its protagonist Timothée Chalamet will be nominated for an Oscar, who wins his candidacy for best actor, where a duel between the young performer and Adrien Brody is expected, for The brutalist.

It was also a good day for The Substance, since although it did not manage to be among the nominees for Best Film, its director Coralie Fargeat won the nomination for Best Direction and Screenplay, in addition to Moore as the protagonist. She could not top it off with Margaret Qualley as supporting actress, a category where the presence of Jamie Lee Curtis is once again surprising for The last showgirl. After his nomination at the Actors and Actresses Guild Awards, his name is starting to be heard as a possible surprise at the Oscars.