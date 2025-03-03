Karla Sofía Gascón is left without the Oscar for Best Protagonist Actress, who wins Mikey Madison

Karla Sofía Gascón has not won the best actress protagonist for her role in the movie Emilia Pérez. Mikey Madison is the one who has taken the statuette for his work in Anora, imposing itself to Demi Moore, who left as a favorite for The substance. The Spanish artist, who reached the gala being the first trans interpreter to achieve the nomination, has finally run out of the award. All this in a ceremony in which the feature film led by Sean Baker has triumphed with five awards, including best film and best direction.

The race for the Oscar of Karla Sofía Gascón, which in May became the first trans interpreter to win the award for Best Actress at the Cannes Festival, was truncated at the end of last January, after emerging some old tweets of racist content. In them he poured comments against Islam and Christianity, described the Muslims as “Moors”, and called George Floyd, an African -American American murdered by the police, of “scammer” and “drug addict”, among other controversial interventions.

The actress apologized for her messages and ended up abandoning the social network X. The producer of Emilia Perez He chose to take her away from the campaign for the film, both from the different galas and the rest of the musical promotion events for the ceremony. In fact, Karla Sofía Gascón did not reappear before the spotlights until last Friday, which went to the César Awards held in Paris, in which the musical led by Jacques Audiard rose with seven awards, including those of best film and best direction.





“I have not talked to her, she has a self -destructive attitude,” were the first statements made by the filmmaker about his protagonist in early February after reappearing the tweets of the protagonist of his film. Jacques Audiard described his messages as “inexcusable” and criticized that she was “doing the victim.” However, the director did remember her after winning in mid -February the Bafta for Best Non -English Speech, which also won the award for Best Actress of Delivery, for the role of Zoe Saldaña.

Audiard had words of thanks for the entire cast of the feature film, including Gascón, which he sent “a kiss” from the stage of the Royal Festival Hall. In her fleeting passage through the red carpet, the Spanish actress, on the other hand, just responded to the press with a gesture sending kisses.

Karla Sofía Gascón was expected to go to the Oscars this Sunday, after several US media advanced it at the beginning of the week. As reported, Netflix – main distributor Emilia Pérez– Yes, he was going to pay for his stay so he could be in the awards granted to the Hollywood Academy. This time the actress has not gone through the red carpet or granted any interview before the ceremony.

Of course, its presence in it has been indicated since the beginning of the gala, in which the presenter Conan O’Brien He has launched a joke directly to the actress: “If you are going to put some tweet tonight, remember that my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” She has responded laughing.

Without mention of Zoe Saldaña by winning the Oscar

Who has won the Oscar is Zoe Saldaña, companion of Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérezwhich has raised with the statuette for Best Actress of Delivery. In the long list of thanks that the interpreter has included in her speech there has been no mention of the Spanish interpreter. “Thanks to the Academy for recognizing the silent heroism and the power of a woman like Rita,” he said when he took the stage.

“I am a proud daughter of immigrant parents. I am the first American of Dominican origin who wins this award, and I know that I will not be the last one, ”he has claimed while the cameras pointed to his partner in the film, applauding it. “I’m glad to get this award for a movie that I have been able to act and sing in Spanish. My grandmother would have been proud, ”he concluded. The award -winning interpreter did remember her after winning the batfa. “Thanks to my wonderful cast, Karla, Selena, Adriana …,” he said then.

They have mentioned Karla Sofía Gascón Camille and Clément Ducol, Oscar winners for best original song for Evilof the soundtrack of Emilia Pérez. “We wanted it to be a complaint about corruption, and the role that music and art can play and continue to play as strength of good and progress in the world. Thanks to Jacques Audiard and the fantastic interpreters Zoe and Karla Sofía, ”they have declared about the singers of the award -winning theme.

Reactions in Spain from Pedro Sánchez to Bayona

The controversial tweets of Karla Sofía Gascón had their own response in Spain, where both personalities of the film industry and politics have reacted to their words. Among them, the Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun, who described that his texts “do not represent Spanish society.” “I say it in a desired way because it was a very exciting candidacy for the country and these tweets have tarnished it,” he added.

The president of the Government Pedro Sánchez approached what happened on the red carpet of the Goya Awards, granted by the Spanish Film Academy on February 8. “At times with such worrying speeches, we must defend respect, tolerance and diversity,” he defended before the gala.

Actress Laura Weissmahr, protagonist of Salve Mariahe said: “I do not agree with the tweets, but I think that what is happening is more transphobia than a really political cancellation.” The director Juan Antonio Bayona said that, although the messages were “inexcusable”, there had been a “lynching” against Karla Sofía Gascón. The distributors of Emilia Pérez, which was recognized with the head of best European film, they concluded their speech with a message about the controversy generated around the actress: “Before hate and clerk, more cinema and more culture.”

One of the last to pronounce on what happened was Alejandro Amenábar, who shared last week that, as a member of the Hollywood Academy, he had voted for the Spanish interpreter: “I hope he wins because he deserves it.”