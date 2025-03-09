After a few weeks in ostracism, Karla Sofía Gascón reappeared in the Oscar although without going through the red carpet and as part of one of her first appearances after the controversial messages in X that forced her to depart from the awards season to avoid splashing the cast of Emilia Pérezbut not before denouncing to be subject to a “Hate campaign”.

The actress turned to her networks to thank the members of the Academy for her nomination for best actress and congratulate the victors of the edition, especially her partner of Emilia Pérez Zoe Saldaña, who took the award for Best Actress of Delivery, and the composers of Evilwho won the Oscar for best song. “Thank you Emilia Pérez for having taught me so many things“The performer said.

Now, at the coup d’etat that he has sent to the American environment The Hollwood Reporterhe has once again expressed what he feels. “Sometimes we get a shield to protect ourselves, so that evil does not reach our heart, our skin or our soul,” the Madrid begins.

“In the midst of this unexpected and devastating storm, There have been times when pain has been so overwhelming that I have contemplated the unthinkable“He has sentenced.

“I have housed darker thoughts than those I have considered in some of my previous struggles, no less intimate and personal.” Now “that the storm is calming down a little, and the worst already happened (or so I hope),” he adds, “I begin to see clearly what I have learned.”

However, he does not hesitate to say what he has learned from all this: “Hate, such as fire, cannot be extinguished with more hatred. The offenses cannot be erased with more offenses, and errors cannot clean other errors.”





In addition, he apologizes again for his publications. “Without any excuse and without the intention of justifying my past actions, I want to apologize to all the people whom I have offended at some point in my life and in my way“, he says in the brief.

“Only through understanding, compassion, forgiveness and empathy we can build a world where the difference is not synonymous with condemnation, but of wealth,” says the actress, who cites Martin Luther King Jr.: “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscious stupidity.”