Emilia Perez sweeps wherever he goescollecting awards at Cannes, the Golden Globes and promises to be one of the favorites at the Oscars. Although it has not yet been released in Mexico, the country in which it is set, in Spain we were able to see it at the beginning of December in theaters, with Karla Sofía Gascón as the protagonist.

He ‘narco-musical’ tells the story of lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña), who receives an unexpected offer: to help a feared cartel leader (Gascón) retire from his businesses and disappear forever, becoming the woman she has always dreamed of being.

In this awards season, actresses walk around the sets of the programs with the most audiences on American television and, last night, it was Jimmy Fallon’s turn, who had a double helping of Spanish. On the one hand, Karla Sofía Gascón and, on the other, Bad Bunny.

Slippers are the new heels

The actress had an entrance to remember and, emulating Angelina Jolie, she showed up without the shoes she had arrived with. Of course, instead of appearing barefoot, Gascón He preferred to put on some house slippers to be much more comfortable.

Karla Sofía Gascón on Jimmy Fallon’s show @karsiagascon

The actress showed up with heels in her hand and when the presenter asked her why, she confessed: “I have these nice shoes, but I found these slippers in my room that are better, more comfortable. I’m going to put them here [los tacones] so that no one takes them, because people are very bad.

Karla originally wore tight-fitting black strappy ankle-length sandals with a gold heel very original. However, as she herself said, she preferred comfort, surprising both the public and Jimmy Fallon.

These house slippers almost manage to leave the actress’s look in the background, a burgundy satin jumpsuitwith a crossover neckline, fitted at the waist and with a wide leg, achieving a very flattering style that leaves an hourglass silhouette.

Karla Sofía Gascón’s slippers

Although they are not the latest trend for going out, they are perfect for being at home, providing that touch of comfort and style. If you want to copy Karla Sofía Gascón’s look – especially if you have visitors – we leave you a selection with which you cannot go wrong.

Women’ Secret synthetic fur house slippers Women’s Secret

One of the options is found in Women’s Secretwith synthetic fur details, closed, slingback and in beige suede-type fabric. They are from this season, but they are reduced to 13.99 euros.

Amazon slippers amazon

More similar to the ones worn by Karla Sofía Gascón are in amazonwith plush hair and off-white. One of their advantages is that they are non-slip and have a soft memory foam insole to make them even more comfortable. (€18.56).

York Groseto house slippers in beige by Verbenas Verbenas

With longer teddy hair are those of Verbenasa Spanish brand that has become a favorite for many. In this case, it is the model York Groseto in beige and are inspired by the classic clog, transferred to the warmth and comfort of the home (€27.93).

Lima Rodeo Sneakers Krack

A more original design can be found on the website of Krack. Specifically, it is the Lima design from the Rodeo brand, with a clog-style design and a print that imitates cow skin in beige and brown (€26.95/ref: 442257).

Intimissimi shearling effect slipper Intimissimi

A more classic and discounted style is in Intimissimiwith shearling-effect slippers, in ivory color and with non-slip soles. In this case, it is available in one size and has a length of 28.5 cm (€9.95/ref: AI078Q 785JTU).





