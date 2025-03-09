Karla Sofía Gascón breaks her silence after the Oscars: “The pain was so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable”

Actress Karla Sofía Gascón has sent this weekend a press release to the American environment specialized in cinema The Hollywood Reporter in which he tries to explain his experience through the particular via Crucis he has suffered in recent weeks, from his Oscar nomination to the Hollywood Awards gala and with a hard digital campaign against him in between.

Although the film by French director Jacques Audiard received up to 13 Oscar nominations, he barely managed to get two: the best secondary actress for Zoe Saldaña and the best original song for the musical theme ‘El Evil’, composed of Camille and Clément Ducol and in whose creation the Audiard himself participated.

Precisely this Friday the American comedian and presenter Bill Maher put voice to a generalized sensation with respect to the 2025 Oscar Awards: “There are people who say that the culture of cancellation is not real, and I would tell them: ‘He just passed in the Oscars,” Maher said during his conversation with the writer and humorist David Sedaris. “They may not see it that way, but the movie that was going to win everything was Emilia Pérez.”

The actress, who after resurgence in the days after the announcement of the Oscar nominations some of her tweets published between 2020 and 2021 asked forgive It was excluded from the red carpet in the Oscars despite being one of the nominees.

In this statement Gascon says that he loved the ceremony, although he would have liked to “experience it in a more normal way, from the happiness of having been nominated, to celebrate, as I am now, full of love, a person who puts his soul and his being in his work and that is given to others.” “I am very grateful for returning and how my colleagues and the Hollywood industry professionals received me. I am grateful to the academy, Netflix and production, ”he adds.

Karla Sofia, who has returned this Sunday to Spain and admits that she is already wrapped in “several projects”, wanted to apologize again “to all those whom I have offended at some point in my life and throughout my way.” The Spanish actress has also wanted to commit to “continue learning and listening so as not to repeat the same mistakes in the future.”

Already with respect to the racist and xenophobic tweets he had published four and five years ago, Gascon acknowledges that he said “harmful things” whose origin was, according to his own words, “fear.” These statements came “from my own ignorance, my own pain,” he says. The interpreter also defends that she hopes to use her experience to “open an honest and reflective discussion about mental health.”

“In this last episode, the most commented and most exposed in my life, numerous false accounts were created in my name to add pain and confusion,” Gascón explains about the controversy generated around their racist tweets, some of which states that they were felt. “I have been thrown absurd and even delusional accusations, which have done deep damage to my spirit,” says the Spanish actress, who adds: “Things climbed to a point, and so quickly, that I couldn’t even breathe.”

During this controversy, which in the statement describes as an “unexpected, devastating” storm, there were moments in which “pain has been so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable.”

The actress acknowledges having had “darker thoughts” than those he had had in other previous moments, in reference to her transition, although she did not detail what kind of “unthinkable” things he referred to. “Others would not have survived this brutal winter that I am about to overcome,” he adds.

“Now that the storm is calming down, and that the worst has happened, I begin to see clearly what I have learned. I have learned that hate, like fire, cannot be off with more hate, ”says Karla Sofía Gascón. “The offenses cannot be erased with more offenses, and errors cannot clean other errors, especially when lies and falsehoods proliferate everywhere and when everyone who sent me back was pure rage, an obvious bullying, vexation, disdain and even death threats.”

The interpreter continues: “Fortunately, I have maintained my pinch of sanity to see the light at the end of this hate tunnel and I have understood that I must be and do better, and correct my past faults, without entering into greater darkness. Otherwise, if I play your game and amplify all this hatred that others project on me, I will lose myself; I will never go ahead and I will not be able to continue helping others who are still trapped in the storm. ”

Karla Sofía Gascón, who has become the first trans actress to be nominated for the Oscars, a collective that describes as “overlooked historically” and that it is “part of my identity and my own reality,” he says that he has been defending and reflecting through Emilia Pérez’s film about “The life of a trans woman trapped in the worst possible place: the body of a criminal immersed in an extreme patriarchy” He says he will continue to fight for “the rights of the least privileged.”

Karla Sofía Gascón is left without the Oscar for Best Protagonist Actress, who wins Mikey Madison

“You will always find me on the opposite side of fanaticism, imposition, patriarchy, fascism, dictatorships, terror, abuse and irrationality,” Gascón ends: “I don’t get attached to any political flag; I only try to be a constantly evolving human being, with successes and mistakes, but with an unbreakable will to learn, listen, admit errors, apologize and forgive others as well as I forgive myself for the unnecessary pain that I have caused. ”