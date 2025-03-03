The Dolby Theater de los Angeles displays the red carpet one more year to receive the Hollywood stars in the appointment that ends the awards season. The 97th edition of The Oscars She is more at odd than ever, with three films, Anora, The Brutalist and Conclave, As favorites to win the golden statuette for best film.

Emilia Pérez, The bet of French director Jacques Audiard, is the film with the highest number of nominations (13), but in the last month it has been involved in the controversy after the reflot of several tunis of its protagonist Karla Sofía Gascón, With messages of Islamophobic and racist content.

The Spanish one, nominated in the category of Best Actress of Delivery, was not going to go to the gala after Netflix, that distributes the film in the US, will refuse to pay its transfer and accommodation expenses for the ceremony. However, the streaming giant has recovered and Gascon has finally moved to the Californian city after reappearing Friday in The César awards French cinema, where Emilia Pérez devastated.

Aware that all foci are placed at the interpreter, Bill Kramer, General Director of the Hollywood Academy, has asked for respect for Gascón: “The Academy does not approve the hate speech, I want to be clear about it. Karla’s nomination is historical, it is very important. ”

Gascón is the first transsexual actress nominated for an Oscar, in a category in which Demi Moore is measured (The substance), Mikey Madison (Anora), Fernanda Torres (I’m still here) and Cynthia Erito (Wicked).

Karla Sofía Gascón skips the red carpet

The actress has avoided going through the red carpet and has gone directly to the enclosure where the ceremony takes place. It is there, in the armchair, where it has been seen for the first time.

Conan O’Brien’s joke about Karla Sofía Gascón

The presenter of the gala has not lost the opportunity to refer to the controversy in the opening speech, addressing the actress to say: “If you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” Just before, O’Brien commented that in Anora It is said “fuck” almost “more times than Karla Agent Sofía Gascón in the last month.”

