Karla Sofía Gascón and Javier Bardem achieve nomination at the Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has included Karla Sofía Gascón among the nominees for Best Leading Actress for her work in Emilia Perezand Javier Bardem in the category of Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for his role in Monsters. Both were left without the Golden Globe at the beginning of the week, but they will opt to win the awards chosen by the performers on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Kristen Bell will be the presenter of the gala at which Jane Fonda will receive an honorary award for her entire career.
The protagonist of Jacques Audiard’s musical film will compete with Pamela Anderson for The last showgirlCynthia Erivo by WickedMikey Madison by Anora and Demi Moore for The substance. The Spanish artist thus continues her career towards the Oscars, providing an important new boost to her candidacy. To find out if he will enter the shortlist for the statuette, we will have to wait until January 17, the day on which the complete and final announcement of candidates will be made. Javier Bardem, for his part, will have to beat Colin Farrell for The PenguinRichard Gadd by My stuffed reindeerKevin Kline by Disclaimer and Andrew Scott for Ripley.
In the film section, the musical Wicked leads with five nominations, followed with A Complete Unknown and Emilia Perez with four each, Anora with three; and Conclave and The Last Showgirl with two. On television, Shogun starts as favorite with five candidates; while The Bear, The Diplomat, My stuffed reindeer and The Bridgertons They opt for two each.
Complete list of nominees
Best leading actress
- Demi Moore by The substance
- Mikey Madison by Anora
- Karla Sofía Gascón by Emilia Perez
- Cynthia Erivo by Wicked
- Pamela Anderson by The Last Showgirl
Best Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody by The Brutalist
- Ralph Fiennes by Conclave
- Timothée Chalamet by A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo by Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig by queer
Best supporting actress
- Zoe Saldaña by Emilia Perez
- Ariana Grande by Wicked
- Danielle Deadwyler by The piano lesson
- Jamie Lee Curtis by The Last Showgirl
- Monica Barbaro by A Complete Unknown
Best supporting actor
- Kieran Culkin by A Real Pain
- Jonathan Bailey by Wicked
- Yura Borisov by Anora
- Edward Norton by A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong by The Apprentice
best cast
- Anora
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
Best cast (action stunts)
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The specialist
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
- Javier Bardem for Monsters 2
- Colin Farrell by Ethe penguin
- Richard Gadd by My stuffed reindeer
- Kevin Kline by Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott by Ripley
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Kathy Bates for The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett by – Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster by True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone by under the bridge
- Jessica Gunning by My stuffed reindeer
- Cristin Milioti by The Penguin
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano by Shogun
- Jeff Bridges by The Old Man
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne by The Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada by Shogun
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates by Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan by The Bridgertons
- Allison Janney by The diplomat
- Keri Russell by The diplomat
- Anna Sawai by Shogun
Best cast in a drama series
- The Bridgertons
- The Jackal
- The diplomat
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
Best comedy series cast
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- Filterless therapy
