Karla Sofía Gascón and Javier Bardem achieve nomination at the Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has included Karla Sofía Gascón among the nominees for Best Leading Actress for her work in Emilia Perezand Javier Bardem in the category of Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for his role in Monsters. Both were left without the Golden Globe at the beginning of the week, but they will opt to win the awards chosen by the performers on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Kristen Bell will be the presenter of the gala at which Jane Fonda will receive an honorary award for her entire career.

The protagonist of Jacques Audiard’s musical film will compete with Pamela Anderson for The last showgirlCynthia Erivo by WickedMikey Madison by Anora and Demi Moore for The substance. The Spanish artist thus continues her career towards the Oscars, providing an important new boost to her candidacy. To find out if he will enter the shortlist for the statuette, we will have to wait until January 17, the day on which the complete and final announcement of candidates will be made. Javier Bardem, for his part, will have to beat Colin Farrell for The PenguinRichard Gadd by My stuffed reindeerKevin Kline by Disclaimer and Andrew Scott for Ripley.

In the film section, the musical Wicked leads with five nominations, followed with A Complete Unknown and Emilia Perez with four each, Anora with three; and Conclave and The Last Showgirl with two. On television, Shogun starts as favorite with five candidates; while The Bear, The Diplomat, My stuffed reindeer and The Bridgertons They opt for two each.

Complete list of nominees

Best leading actress

Demi Moore by The substance

Mikey Madison by Anora

Karla Sofía Gascón by Emilia Perez

Cynthia Erivo by Wicked

Pamela Anderson by The Last Showgirl

Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody by The Brutalist

Ralph Fiennes by Conclave

Timothée Chalamet by A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo by Sing Sing

Daniel Craig by queer

Best supporting actress

Zoe Saldaña by Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande by Wicked

Danielle Deadwyler by The piano lesson

Jamie Lee Curtis by The Last Showgirl

Monica Barbaro by A Complete Unknown

Best supporting actor

Kieran Culkin by A Real Pain

Jonathan Bailey by Wicked

Yura Borisov by Anora

Edward Norton by A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong by The Apprentice

best cast

Anora

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best cast (action stunts)

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The specialist

Gladiator II

Wicked

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Javier Bardem for Monsters 2

Colin Farrell by Ethe penguin

Richard Gadd by My stuffed reindeer

Kevin Kline by Disclaimer

Andrew Scott by Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kathy Bates for The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett by – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster by True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone by under the bridge

Jessica Gunning by My stuffed reindeer

Cristin Milioti by The Penguin

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano by Shogun

Jeff Bridges by The Old Man

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne by The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada by Shogun

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates by Matlock

Nicola Coughlan by The Bridgertons

Allison Janney by The diplomat

Keri Russell by The diplomat

Anna Sawai by Shogun

Best cast in a drama series

The Bridgertons

The Jackal

The diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Best comedy series cast