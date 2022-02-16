The cumbia group Corazón Serrano was once again remembered for Karla Sofia, who in 2014 won the casting to be the new member of the orchestra. However, her dream of belonging to a well-known cumbia group collapsed when she went out to denounce that she had been fired from her and they only wanted to pay her 750 soles a month. After 8 years of what happened, the singer spoke on social networks about her failure with the Guerrero Neyra brothers.

The young woman recalled the difficult moment she had to live when she thought it would be the beginning of her musical career. “It still makes me a little nostalgic to remember my time in different cumbia orchestras, but it makes me more nostalgic to remember how difficult it was to get up from everything that happened. I remember wanting to leave music for people who insisted on making me believe that everything I did was wrong, “he wrote in his Instagram stories.

Karla Sofía revealed that she had suffered mistreatment during her time in cumbia orchestras. Photo: Karla Sofia/Instagram

Likewise, the artist revealed that she suffered mistreatment that led her to move away from singing. “However, there were many reasons for which I decided not to walk away and head towards the genre with which I started, Andean music. To be very honest, it took me a long time to feel happy and calm with what I was doing, because the humiliations and mistreatment were in me, which were the ones that took me away from those I loved the most, “she explained.

Karla Sofía decided not to move away from the genre that she loved so much. Photo: Karla Sofía/Instagram.

Was Karla Sofía afraid to venture into cumbia?

Finally, Karla Sofía assured that she left everything in the past and is now focused on her new musical project. “I got to the point of feeling afraid to sing a cumbia… But, you know what? Everything happens and in the end you only appreciate what they did to you because they made you stronger and more sure of yourself. Today I can tell you that I am calm and happy, always trying to improve in every aspect to show myself that I am more than everything they told me, “he said.

Karla Sofía even thought about leaving music. Photo: Karla Sofia/Facebook

Corazón Serrano has not yet canceled debt to Karla Sofía

After the interpreter’s complaint to the orchestra that she planned to pay her 750 soles per month when they earned approximately 60,000 soles per show. Karla Sofía’s mother spoke out and assured that so far Corazón Serrano has not canceled her debt on her presentations that she made with the group. “We are still waiting for them to pay him for the official presentations he had with them. He has not yet prescribed, I can still activate. There are two years and I think it’s time. Don’t you think?” she posted on Facebook.

Karla Sofía’s mother affirms that Corazón Serrano has not yet paid off her debt. Photo: Facebook

Karla Sofía, proud of her roots, sings to Andean music

The young singer from Ayacucho Karla Sofia He recently published a video clip in which he pays tribute to the composer Rómulo Melgar Vásquez and his land with a tribute to the huayno winner of the 2020 Huayno Ayacuchano National Festival of Composers. He has also managed to enchant with the interpretation of classics such as “El Olvido” by the Castro brothers.