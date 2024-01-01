More than a year has passed since Karla Tarazona announced her separation with the businessman Rafael Fernández and, since then, no other romantic relationship of the television host has been known. But in an interview with a local media, the host of 'Préndete' revealed that in 2023 she tried to give herself a new chance in love, but this did not turn out as she expected; She also told what was the reason why she ended her romance.

Did Karla Tarazona have a secret romance?

The Peruvian entertainment figure Karla Tarazona brought to light a detail that almost no one knew: that had a romance during 2023. Since the end of her relationship with Rafael Fernández in August 2022, there was no news of a new departure from the host, until, just before 2024, she opened up about her sentimental aspect.

Karla Tarazona in a photo shoot on social networks. Photo: Instagram/Karla Tarazona

“I tried it in 2023 and it didn't work. In 2024 I'm not thinking that I'm going to try again, I'm just letting things happen as they have to happen. If someone shows up, great, if not, I'll move on with my life. It's just that I already learned my lesson. I have always been conservative with my things, but at some point I showed a lot and that was a big mistake“he declared to Trome.

Why did Karla Tarazona end their romance?

Although she tried to open her heart again in 2023, Karla Tarazona revealed that her romance with a suitor of unknown identity, who is not part of the entertainment medium, It ended. In that line, she explained what made her decide to break up with him.

Karla Tarazona is part of national entertainment. Photo: Instagram/Karla Tarazona

“At 41 years old, I consider that if a person does not contribute to you emotionally or in anything… it is better that they move on. “I'm not saying that they contribute financially to me because I'm not looking for someone to support my children or me, I'm looking for a partner.”he noted.