Karla Tarazona She was not silent in the face of Leonard León’s attacks. Upon learning that the singer accused her of talking about him only to appear in the media, the host of D’Mañana spoke via Instagram to deny it and clarify that the only thing he has tried is for him to fulfill his obligations as the father of his two older children.

“Use you to appear?, no, but to unmask your true personality: already sentenced batterer of women, violator of laws, sentenced for driving while intoxicated, irresponsible as a father (…) Thanks to me people know you exist ”, he asserted.

Karla Tarazona responds to Leonard León. Photo: Karla Tarazona/ Instagram

Similarly, the television presenter downplayed the publication in which Leonard Leon he downplays her for allegedly not finishing high school. “If I don’t finish, is it bad? That doesn’t make me less. You even have university and look what you ended up with; you are like so many who went through the university, but the university did not go through them, ”she limited.

What did Leonard León say about Karla Tarazona?

Through his stories on Instagram, Leonard León assured that Karla Tarazona mentions him and prevents him from seeing his children to generate controversy and thus remain current in the world of entertainment.

“You talk about psychological violence, how many years have you been exposing my children in public? Using them to make your news and stay current. Now wanting to change the cell phone. Of course, it suits you that I do not have communication with them so that you have something to talk about me “, were the words of the cumbiambero.

Leonard León lashes out at Karla Tarazona. Photo: Leonard Leon/Instagram

Karla criticizes Leonard for spending on lawyers and not paying pension

A few days ago, Karla Tarazona questioned Leonard León for spending on lawyers to sue her instead of using her money to cancel her child support debt.

If you want to spend your money on lawyers, then you can, but you should pay the more than 50,000 soles you owe.”.