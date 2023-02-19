Mexico.- After Adrian Marcelo out attacked on social media for having made fat-phobic comments, where he mocked overweight people and even criticized Michelle Rodríguez for appearing on a prestigious magazine cover in her underwear.

The influencer received strong criticism after announcing that “fat women are wrong” for appearing in magazines without having done something to “earn it.”

We recommend you read…

But that was not all, but in an attempt to apologize, the famous youtuber shared a ironic message on the platform of Twitter where he continued to make fun of people who have a few extra kilos, something that made Internet users much more angry.

However, there were people who sided with the internet celebrity, and one of them was Karla Panini.

We recommend you read…

It must be remembered that it was precisely in the ex-laundress’s podcast that the influencer made the cruel commentswho also made fun of his words.

That is why Panini was once again targeted as the most hated woman in Mexico for having stolen the husband of her friend and deceased partner, Karla Luna.

Panini decided to make a statement about the controversy facing Adrián Marcelo, so asked users to avoid attacking himbecause it indicates that this is the way of being of the influencer.

“Adrián Marcelo has his very particular, very own way, his own, and it has led him to success, he will know how he handles his career, how he handles his comments, I am not responsible for the comments they make on my podcast, each person invited express what you want, we have no filter or anything,” wrote the comedian.

Likewise, he took the opportunity to justify himself for having laughed at the comments that Adrián Marcelo made regarding being overweight.

“If I laughed, it’s because of what he commented on everything, he has a very raw, very real way of saying things, which is worth it; there are things that you should not be offended by.”

But that was not all, but the famous also assured that she no longer cares that they criticize what memes do because it is something that she has already overcome, she even goes so far as to share some of them, but asks that Adrián Marcelo not do the same because he is a good person.

“Adrián Marcelo is very successful and earns a lot of money on his social networks, he himself says it on the podcast ‘I am a millionaire’ and I laugh again at how he says it,” he concluded.