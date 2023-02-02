Karla Panini 43-year-old, her fans have been impacted by the changes she has achieved in her body and if you take a look at her social networks you will see how she has defined her body with exercise, as well as a good diet.

And it is that for a while Karla Panini, the famous Laundress, decided to change her lifestyle, which she achieved, but also encourages her fans to do the same, because she is sure that they will be able to show off results as she does, in addition to feeling better.

“What a father! I want urgent information”, “Are you going to give salads, friend? What time do I spend? Hahaha or you don’t love me anymore haha”, “Don’t pay attention Karlita… people like to buy other people’s lawsuits… although In their house they do not attend to the husband and they are fighting that of another hahaha hahaha beautiful … greetings “, write the networks.

Another of the things that the faithful of the Monterrey host have always applauded is the way in which she ignores the haters, because although her fame was somewhat affected in the past by the problems she had with her former friend Karla Luna, she Far from focusing, he continues on his own.

In addition, they admire her because she has always taken advantage of all the bad publicity against her, since what they say about her does not affect her at all, much less that they want to include her family.