This Monday, January 9, Melissa Paredes He confirmed his return to television by stepping on the set of Panamericana TV. She, Karla Tarazona and Kurt Villavicencio are the hosts of “Préndete”, the new format that channel 5 presents to Peruvian families and which they hope to turn into a success in rating points. However, the entry of the actress caused certain comments from her colleagues, who opened up to her in full live broadcast.

As is known, Melissa Paredes began an affair with Anthony Aranda in 2021 and the dancer became nationally known for being the star of the ampay with the model. For this reason, Karla Tarazona expressed her opinion to her partner: “What I am going to make clear to you is that I don’t like your lover.” ‘Metiche’ added: “I also don’t like Anthony Aranda, the ‘Activator Cat’, don’t go saying that because you’re here we like him”. Finally, the actress replied: “Because they put him here. The truth is that he and I don’t really care if they like him or not”.