A small break has been what he decided to take Karla Diaz this week, who surprised everyone and everyone by reporting that I would be away from the stages and presentations for a while that he had with his group JNS, which was reunited after a few years. In La República we tell you the reason why the actress will also step away from the activities and how she reacted to it.

Why did Karla Díaz leave the musical group JNS?

Using the Instagram account managed by the group JNS, Karla notified all her fans that she would be leaving aside her role as a member of the musical group and would start taking a break from the busy routine you have so you can continue your path as a mother, something she wants together with her partner and husband, Daniel Dayz. The celebrity will seek to focus on what's next for her and her family.

“Today I made the decision to withdraw from the group. A difficult situation. It literally took me a year to make this big decision. I never thought this situation would come where I would have to think about myself and my family. “I am not pregnant, but it is time to think about myself, to make that decision, to start a family,” she was heard in the video.

Karla Díaz and Daniel Dayz are looking to have a child and will put a stop to their commitments. Photo: Karla Díaz Instagram

How did Karla Díaz react after leaving the musical group JNS?

Karla Díaz reported this painful decision with her colleagues group, in the midst of an atmosphere of pain for everything it meant to her to be with her followers in each of her shows. The speech with which she broke the news He did it on the verge of tears.

The JNS account dedicated an emotional publication to Karla Díaz after her separation from the group. Photo: JNS Instagram

“It is a very painful decision because clearly I want to be with my lifelong sisters; However, I have to think about this and decide. Thank you for supporting me, for not letting me go and doing such nice things for me because I know that you also want me to fulfill this dream,” Karla concluded to thank her for the support provided in each decision.

Followers of Karla Díaz reacted to the abandonment of the musical band JNS

The band's fans did not wait and showed up to show their good wishes for her. “That baby will arrive and it will be spectacular, you'll see.”; “You will achieve what you need for you and your husband”; “Sending you good vibes and light on the path you take after your personal desire! From the heart, as a woman, with similar desires… I wish with all my heart that you see your dream materialize,” were some messages that Díaz received.