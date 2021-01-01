Their title was often greater than their power. But for centuries the emperors represented the Holy Roman Empire of German Nations. Almost all of them were Habsburgs.

He wanted to pacify Europe and unite in faith. But even though his empire opened up globalization, the Habsburg Charles V had to fight on too many fronts. When he lost to Luther too, he retired to a monastery.

E.A prominent stranger outside of his home countries Belgium and Spain – Emperor Charles V (1500–1558). In Germany, the hero of faith and freedom, Martin Luther, obscures it. His namesake Charlemagne outshines him in the historical memory of Europe. And yet, there are good reasons to remember his person and his struggle for Europe, like the Arte portrait “Charles V – Desire and Reality“Occupied on January 2nd.

Born on February 24, 1500 in Ghent, Charles took over the government of the Netherlands as Duke of Burgundy at the age of 15, which at that time comprised what is now Belgium, Holland and northern France. At the age of 17 he became king in Spain and its American possessions, at 20 he became a German king and chosen emperor, and at 30 he was anointed and crowned emperor in Bologna.

Karl ruled the largest and economically and culturally richest area of ​​power that Europe had seen until then. And he ruled it at a time when the continent was undergoing profound upheavals and a first wave of globalization. Some princes saw the changes as a challenge and an opportunity. But for most of the people of that time they brought uncertainty and fear.

What helped Charles V: He understood the imperial majesty as the legitimation of power transferred directly by God, which placed him on an equal footing with the Pope – responsible for the spiritual and political well-being of Christendom and Europe, which was to apply to the same for a long time. The first of the European princes in respect and dignity, he expected support from the others, but not submission.

Karl mustering his army Source: picture-alliance / akg-images /

The guideline for his actions was the tradition shaped by a long line of royal and imperial ancestors. Charles V was well aware that he had to adapt to the upheavals of the epoch if he wanted to steer his empires in a future-oriented manner. Because he developed a great idea with a European, even global dimension.

The continent was to be pacified and unified internally, and the war between states and princely egoism of the dawning modern age – so the appeal of his teacher Erasmus von Rotterdam – were to be ended. More importantly, the church and Christian life finally had to be reformed. A deep longing that the Wittenberg monk Martin Luther had rekindled at this time.

After his victory over the Protestants near Mühlberg in 1547, Karl seemed to be at the height of his power Source: picture alliance / Prisma Archive

Externally, strength and security had to be guaranteed – for example against the Islamic rulers of the Ottoman Empire, who stormed Europe in the Balkans and the Mediterranean. After all, it was a matter of arranging the areas in the New World in order to safeguard Spanish interests there and to bring Christian doctrine to the native Americans – whether they wanted to or not.

Enormous tasks that led Charles V restlessly through Europe for four decades, twice to the north coast of Africa, mostly in the saddle at the head of his troops. He was supported by his brother Ferdinand, Archduke of Austria, German King from 1531, but above all by three women: his aunt Margarete of Austria, his wife Isabella of Portugal and his sister Maria of Hungary. In his absence they ruled Spain, the Netherlands and Germany – also guided by the mixture of iron majesty and duty that is characteristic of the dynasty.

The family regiment held the huge conglomerate together for a long time. Many visions that went beyond this, however, overran the forces. Also because some states and princes could not be forced together. The French king in particular resisted bitterly, both diplomatically and militarily. The Ottomans were defeated repeatedly. The lofty plan to wrest Constantinople and Hagia Sophia from the Muslims in the manner of the Crusades failed, however.

And finally, the inner unity of Christianity had also moved a long way off. A religious peace had been negotiated with the hated Lutherans, which Charles V did not want to take on his conscience. Because of the fighting in Europe, he also gave free rein to the unchristian colonial forces in Central America, which he had promised the Dominican Bartholomé de las Casas to curb.

After his abdication, the emperor retired to the Yuste Monastery in Estremadura, Spain Source: picture alliance / Heritage-Imag

Plagued by gout, aged early and deeply disappointed with the world, Charles V laid down the imperial crown in Brussels in 1556/57 and retired to the solitude of the Spanish Extremadura. The world was broken for him, but his soul wasn’t. He died on September 21, 1558 as he had lived: full of confidence in faith and fear of God – to be seen on the huge altar painting of the heavenly “Gloria”, which the emperor himself had designed together with his court painter Titian.

“Charles V – Desire and Reality“, 8:15 pm, January 2, 2021, Arte

Titian’s painting “Gloria” shows Karl and his family adoring on the right under the heavenly throne Source: picture alliance / Heritage-Imag

Heinz Schilling is professor emeritus for the history of the early modern period at the Berlin Humboldt University. In 2020 he published his biography: “Karl V, the emperor to whom the world broke”. (CH Beck, Munich. 457 pp., 29.95 euros)

