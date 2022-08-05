Home page politics

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach is infected with Corona. © Political Moments/imago

Federal Health Minister Lauterbach has been infected with the corona virus. Now he is in domestic isolation.

Munich/Berlin – Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has been infected with the corona virus. The 59-year-old tested positive on Thursday evening, his ministry said early Friday morning. He is doing well, it said. The minister has only mild symptoms and is temporarily taking his official business out of domestic isolation.

According to his ministry, Lauterbach has been vaccinated four times. “This shows that with the highly contagious omicron variant, infection cannot be completely ruled out, even with extreme caution,” the ministry wrote. The minister therefore once again appeals to everyone to behave prudently and to ensure adequate vaccination protection so that infections and severe courses can be prevented as far as possible.

Lauterbach infected with Corona – new concept should protect against autumn waves

Lauterbach repeatedly warns of the corona virus and potentially highly contagious variants that can still occur. On Wednesday (August 3), Lauterbach and Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) presented a new concept to arm Germany against a possible autumn corona wave. The focus is on wearing FFP2 or medical masks. An FFP2 mask requirement in long-distance trains and airplanes should continue to apply nationwide, as well as a new mask and test requirement in hospitals and care facilities.

The countries should decide for themselves whether they also require masks in publicly accessible indoor areas such as supermarkets. Masks are only compulsory in schools if face-to-face teaching is endangered – and then only from the fifth grade. (dpa)