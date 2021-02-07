Mr. Lauterbach, are you a populist?

No. If I were a populist, I would say: The pandemic is over now! The football stadiums must be opened, the game can start again.

In the past few months you have often taken the opposite position and warned against ghost games; before that, football would take away testing capacity from other groups; against possible damage to athletes after a Covid 19 illness. That is why they have repeatedly become the target of the sport. How do you deal with that?

I try not to let it get to me so much. For me, it’s about the matter, about a scientific examination of this pandemic. On the whole, you can’t blame the Bundesliga at all. There have been violations by players, but after that the clubs have taken quite drastic measures. And of course the pushing continues, but that’s part of it. The clubs have to fight for their fans and their operations. I don’t think it’s inappropriate for pressure to be applied. One or the other remark – about “populist” and so on – that could be saved. That’s not exactly fair either, that’s what people say who don’t necessarily know me personally.

We also invited various football officials to this conversation, which we are now having together – but no one said yes. Hans-Joachim Watzke, the managing director of Borussia Dortmund, last said in an interview with “Kicker” that he would speak to you, just not in public. Why doesn’t anyone dare to go into the ring with you?

I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to argue with me. I valued many of these sports officials very much when they were players or coaches. There are idols of mine, for example Rudi Völler. I’ve already argued with him in public. He was absolutely right about the ghost games, I was wrong: these games pose no threat. And yet that was my position at the time.

You used to do martial arts, so you could fight back.

Wing Chun, yes. But what is much more relevant: I played a lot of soccer in my youth and I still play table tennis today. Sport plays a big role in my life, sport contributes massively to the joy of life for me, even if it might surprise some. I also regularly follow the Bundesliga soccer games.

When do you think the spectators can go back to the stadiums?

I don’t think we’ll see well-filled stadiums until we’ve vaccinated most of the population.

Chancellor Angela Merkel insists that this should be so far by the end of the summer.

Yes, but we don’t know yet whether the current vaccine will also be effective against the virus mutations. The next few months are therefore decisive for the further course of this pandemic and thus also for our return to a largely normal life. It depends very much on whether we get mutations in Germany that spread well among people who have been vaccinated. If that is the situation, the vaccinated pose a threat to the unvaccinated. We shouldn’t accept that and would have to react with further measures.

Professional sport is working together with the event and cultural industry to digitize visitor flows in order to be able to provide health authorities with data more quickly. The follow-up should no longer depend on the incidence value 50. Does that make sense in order to be able to admit an audience more quickly?