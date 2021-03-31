How much hope is there? Karl Lauterbach and Heribert Prantl have a battle of words with “Markus Lanz” around the extended corona lockdown.

Hamburg – “Markus Lanz” on Wednesday evening is about the apparently dwindling optimism in Germany – in view of the increasing number of new corona infections and the extended lockdown. Two guests of the ZDF presenter in particular disagree on the question of hope in the pandemic crisis: SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and author Heribert Prantl.

The two had already clashed around a month ago in Markus Lanz’s round. While Lauterbach self-confidently spoke out in favor of an extension of the lockdown, Prantl broke his collar in the discussion. Of the SZ-Columnist and author of the book “Not und Gebot: Fundamental Rights in Quarantine” shouted angrily to the politician: “You are taking away all optimism!”

“Markus Lanz” – these are his guests on March 24th:

Karl Lauterbach – SPD health expert

Dr. Lisa Federle – doctor and Tübingen’s pandemic officer

Heribert Prantl – columnist and author

Prof. Alena Buyx – medical ethicist and chairwoman of the German Ethics Council

Lauterbach and Prantl also have a heated battle of words in the broadcast on March 24th. Lanz asked on the ZDF program: “How deep is this conflict that has come to light during the pandemic?” Lauterbach, who is connected via video, asserts passionately that all measures taken to combat the corona pandemic are completely legitimate. Prantl, on the other hand, notes that there is a lack of meaningfulness when services are to be held virtually while football games are allowed to take place in real life.

Heribert Prantl on the Corona measures: “We have a very great ability: to restrict fundamental rights”

“There is no common thread in this story! And that upsets people and that rightly upsets them, ”says the author. Professor Alena Buyx, the chairwoman of the German Ethics Council, agrees. At the same time, she also remarks in conversation with Markus Lanz: “It is not that people are now generally rejecting anything being done against the third wave.”

Prantl quickly countered: “I don’t think the decisions are really correct. I feel like I was back in time a year ago. What have you learned since then? We have another lockdown, we have another lockdown – the lockdown has been extended. ” The author adds: “We have a very great ability: to restrict fundamental rights. And I don’t like that! “

Karl Lauterbach warns “Markus Lanz” (ZDF): “This is a new pandemic!”

At the same time, Prantl taunts Karl Lauterbach at “Markus Lanz” and says: “We have an infinite amount of hope, Mr. Lauterbach. I am someone who likes to write about hope and who wants to give people hope – as opposed to them. ” The SPD health expert replied indignantly: “That is wrong. Leave that for a minute. ” The politician goes on to say: “It is not complex enough. It’s a very different lockdown than the one a year ago. Because we now have a completely different virus, we have to do a different lockdown. The virus is just so much more contagious. This is a new pandemic! A lot of people get this wrong. If we don’t do something drastic now, we will have case numbers before the end of April that we cannot control. 30,000 to 40,000 cases a day are quite conceivable if we don’t stop that. “

Lauterbach adds in a more thoughtful tone: “Of course it would be better if we had as much vaccine as America or Israel. But I have to make decisions now! It doesn’t help me to say that the European Union bought the wrong things. ” In the direction of Prantl he asks: “What would you have done? What would the alternative to lockdown have been? ”

The author replies almost meekly: “First of all, I wouldn’t have done the shutdown like this. I would have differentiated him. I don’t want national, but localized regulations. I think the generalized lockdowns are completely wrong. They were wrong then and they are wrong now. “

Conclusion of the show

At “Markus Lanz” on Wednesday evening, health expert Karl Lauterbach and author Heribert Prantl had a heated argument about the severity of the corona measures. However, there is little sign of optimism on either side. In conclusion, Lauterbach asserts, for example, unconvincingly: “What we do is not mindless.” Medical ethicist Buyx sums it up better: “We have to keep hope, but it will be a tough, tough time.”

List of rubric lists: © Screenshot: ZDF / Markus Lanz