The omnipresent SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has temporarily withdrawn. He has now announced the reason for this himself on Twitter.

Berlin – The health expert of the SPD, Karl Lauterbach, has been omnipresent since the beginning of the Corona crisis. He continuously comments on the development of the pandemic and the federal government’s corona policy and, in his position as a member of the Bundestag and epidemiologist, gives recommendations for action. He did this in countless talk show appearances, in contributions for a wide variety of German media and via his personal Twitter account.

It is all the more astonishing that Lauterbach disappeared completely from the public for a few days this week. There were no new posts on Twitter or Facebook and appointments for the 58-year-old were canceled. Since it is otherwise omnipresent in the media, it was of course quickly speculated what the radio silence meant. It was mainly suspected that the SPD politician had infected himself with the corona virus.

Karl Lauterbach: Time out because of an operation – now he speaks on Twitter

Now Karl Lauterbach spoke up on Twitter to explain his absence. On Friday (April 23rd) he tweeted: “On my own account: I haven’t tweeted in the last few days and I also canceled media appointments”. He gave the reason directly in the second sentence: “Before speculating: I had to undergo an eye operation at short notice. Hope for a speedy recovery. I will cut back 1 week. Nevertheless, I follow everything. “

(2) I will occasionally continue to comment on Twitter and hope to be fit again in just over a week. – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) April 23, 2021

Despite the operation, he wants to continue to participate in the developments: “I will occasionally continue to comment on Twitter and hope to be fit again in just over a week.” The reactions to this news via social networks were mostly positive. Numerous users wished the SPD politician a speedy recovery.

Lauterbach comments #allesdichtmachen: “Tolerance must be”

“Occasionally” became a post on the same day. On Friday Lauterbach commented on the #allesidchtmachen campaign, which has already attracted a lot of attention and criticism. More than 50 actors and actresses had published videos on their social media profiles in which they cynically criticize the federal government’s corona policy. The reactions to this action were mixed. Sharp criticism has already led some participants to delete their videos. Other people like Armin Laschet reacted more moderately and found an argument to be sensible.

Karl Lauterbach’s opinion on the #allesdichtmachen campaign was as clear as usual: “I was not convinced by statements from #allesdichtmachen”, he writes on Twitter. “Nevertheless, we all have to disarm with accusations and insults. The actors draw attention to their problems. You have a concern, just like us scientists and politicians. There must be tolerance. “

Health expert is optimistic: the situation should soon improve significantly

Lauterbach took the action directly as an opportunity to reassure the people: “There are now only a few weeks until the third wave of the vaccination effect breaks. We can still do that, but only together. ”It now has to be vaccinated as quickly as possible and the spread of the coronavirus among those who are still unvaccinated must be reduced. Otherwise, the number of deaths would rise again sharply before the vaccination was soon to be successful.

His opinion is clear: “Nobody wants that. # All-sealing artists don’t either. Therefore: no hate now. We have enough of that. I know what I’m talking about. ”The health expert has long been the target of hatred and threats, which he has publicly discussed. Lauterbach recently defended the “Federal Emergency Brake” and emphasized that the situation would soon improve significantly due to the strict rules and the success of vaccinations. at